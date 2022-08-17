Aspire wins 5.5 Metre Swiss Open

Aspire POL17, of Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek and Ed Wright won the 5.5 Metre Swiss Open at Brunnen on Lake Lucerne, hosted by Regattaverein Brunnen, on Wednesday.

Ali Baba BAH 23, of Flavio Marazzi, Gregoire Siegwart and Max Salminen won both races on the final day to move up to second overall, with New Moon III BAH 25, of Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Hervé Cunningham placing 2,3 to end the event in third.

The results may indicate a domination by Aspire, but the racing was incredibly close at times with just a few boat lengths separating many at the finish.

After Aspire took three wins and a second on Tuesday, on Wednesday Ali Baba made the best of the conditions and took the lead on the second upwind of Race 5 to claim their first win of the series, and followed that up with another win in the final race.

However, a second place from Aspire in the opening race was enough to secure them the Swiss Open series.

There were a couple of new, though familiar, faces sailing. Former Finn world champions Max Salminen, from Sweden, and Brit, Ed Wright were competing in their first 5.5 races.

Aspire has been absent all season due to injury and had to pull out of the recent world championship, but they returned to the circuit with Ed Wright replacing Simon Fry at the front and put on a good showing, winning three races and were second in two others.

With the 5.5 Metre Swiss Open now completed, the Rigi Cup is scheduled to take place over Thursday and Friday (18-19 August).

The forecast is somewhat wet.

5.5 Metre Swiss Open – Final (16 entries)



1st POL 17 Mateusz KUSZNIEREWICZ 1 1 2 1 2 -5 – – 7 pts

2nd BAH 23 Flavio MARAZZI 2 -3 3 2 1 1 – – 9 pts

3rd BAH 25 Mark HOLOWESKO 3 -5 4 3 3 2 – – 15 pts

4th SUI 214 Bernard HAISSLY 4 2 1 4 5 -6 – – 16 pts

5th SUI 232 Jürg MENZI-SCHMID 5 4 5 -6 4 4 – – 22 pts

6th SUI 219 Daniel SCHENKER 6 6 6 8 6 -9 – – 32 pts

7th SUI 213 M Hans-Peter SCHMID 8 8 9 7 -10 3 – – 35 pts

8th SUI 226 Cyrus GOLCHAN 7 9 7 5 9 -10 – – 37 pts

9th SUI 154 Reinhard SUHNER 9 -14 8 10 12 7 – – 46 pts

10th GER 84 Wolf-Eberhard RICHTER 11 10 10 -12 8 8 – – 47 pts

11th SUI 211 George PRAPOPOULOS -13 7 12 11 11 11 – – 52 pts

12th ITA 79 Mariacristina RAPISARDI 10 13 13 -17 7 13 – – 56 pts

13th SUI 182 Andre BERNHEIM 12 -15 14 9 13 14 – – 62 pts

14th SUI 201 Jörg SONNTAG 14 11 11 -17 16 12 – – 64 pts

15th GER 120 Susanne STRUTH -15 12 15 14 15 15 – – 71 pts

16th NED 26 Arend Jan PASMAN -16 16 16 13 14 16 – – 75 pts