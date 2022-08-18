Round Britain & Ireland Race – Medallia Takes Line Honours

IMOCA Medallia, skippered by Pip Hare, took Line Honours in the Sevenstar Round Britain & Ireland Race in an elapsed time of 10 days 13 hours 23 minutes and 22 seconds.

Team Medallia: Pip Hare, Paul Larsen, Nick Bubb, Kevin George, Ben Schwartz.

As Medallia crossed the finish line at the southern extremity of the course, the tenacious teams at the back of the fleet were rounding Muckle Flugga to the very north with near gale conditions.

By 04:00 on Day 12 of the Sevenstar Round Britain & Ireland Race all of the boats racing had rounded Muckle Flugga.

First 40.7 Polished Manx II raced by Kuba Szymanski and Adrian Kucmin, was the 20th to feel the joy of making the top of the course.

“Polished Manx is making sure that there is no one left behind, I can safely report,” commented Kuba as Polished Manx headed south.

IRC Classes Update

For the overall win under IRC, the competition is getting even more intense with less than four hours separating the top three after time correction.

Eight of the top 10 ranked teams are all racing in IRC Two-Handed. Rob Craigie and Deb Fish on Sun Fast 3600 Bellino is still in pole position. Sam White & Sam North on JPK 1080 Mzungu! is second and Richard Palmer and Rupert Holmes on JPK 1010 Jangada is third.

The most miles raced in the last 24 hours by a Two-Handed team is Gavin Howe and Maggie Adamson’s Sun Fast 3600 Tigris.

One of the top performers of the fully crewed boats is the Army Sailing Association’s Sun Fast 3600 Fujitsu British Soldier, which is now ranked fourth overall.

James McHugh’s Tquila is leading the Class40s, but fickle breeze, 350 miles from the finish line is making for tense decisions in the North Sea.