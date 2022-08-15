Chichester Harbour Race Week – Daily Results

Chichester Harbour Race Week is underway at Hayling Island SC with 350+ entries – Monday 15 to Friday 19 Aug 2022

Once the breeze stabilised in the early afternoon, all day 1 scheduled races were able to be completed.

The Finn class with 27 entries and the RS200 – warming-up for their Nationals next week – with 35 topped the one design fleets, with the normally strong HISC F15 fleet missing this year due to their up-coming Europeans at Cowes next week.

Within the handicap fleets, the RS400 have 13 entries, with Stephen and Sarah Cockerill arriving back from the class Nationals at East Lothian in time to win the first Asymmetric handicap race.

The social scene kicks-off with a live band at HISC Monday, and Tuesday sees a Steel Band and BBQ to keep the party flowing . . .

Day 1 Leading Results – Monday 15 August 2022

Fireball: 10 entries

1st 15166 Simon Kings, Jono Loe HISC 1 – – 1 pts

2nd 14893 Mike Partridge, Claire Davis HISC 2 – – 2 pts

3rd 15103 Nathan Rushin, Joanne Rushin HISC 3 – – 3 pts

Fast Handicap – 35 entries:

1st Merlin-Rocket 3728 Judith Massey, Graham Williamson HISC 1 – – 1 pts

2nd Flying Fifteen 3951 Nick Peters , Guy Mcbride HISC 2 – – 2 pts

3rd Flying Fifteen 3812 Paul Maxfield, Caroline Maxfield HISC 3 – – 3 pts

Hadron H2, DZero & RS Aero 9 – 13 entries:

1st 131 Roger Millett CYC 1 – – 1 pts

2nd 312 Tim Weeden ESSC 2 – – 2 pts

3rd 151 James Jenkins ESC 3 – – 3 pts

Finn – 27 entries:

1st 720 Julian Smith MRSC 1 – – 1 pts

2nd 192 Martin Hughes Warsash SC 2 – – 2 pts

3rd 100 Matthew Walker MRSC 3 – – 3 pts

Asymmetric Handicap – 25 entries:

1st RS 400 1515 Stephen Cockerill, Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 1 – – 1 pts

2nd RS 400 1480 Andy Jeffries, Allyson Jeffries Eastbourne Sovereign SC 2 – – 2 pts

3rd Musto Skiff 584 Andrew Gould ESSC 3 – – 3 pts

29er – 17 entries:

1st 2416 Josh Stokes, Gregan Bergmann-Smith HISC 1 – – 1 pts

2nd 2225 Alex Sydenham, Max Sydenham HISC 2 – – 2 pts

3rd 2695 Phoebe Peters, Olly Peters HISC 3 – – 3 pts

RS200 – 35 entries

1st 1609 Tommy Darling, Charlie Darling HISC 1 – – 1 pts

2nd 1029 Nick Robins, Bella Fellows HISC 2 – – 2 pts

3rd 1625 Jo Hewitson, Karen Oldale Parkstone YC 3 – – 3 pts

2000 – 16 entries:

1st 2315 Alex Johnson, Angela Johnson ESC 1 – – 1 pts

2nd 21431 Ben Oakley, Barbara Langford ESC 2 2 pts

3rd 22648 Jeremy Michell, Megan Gately Erith YC 3 3 pts

Medium Handicap – 32 entries:

1st K 1 121 Graham Butler Frensham Pond SC 1 – – 1 pts

2nd Europe 418 Gareth Tweedle ESC 2 – – 2 pts

3rd Laser / ILCA 7 181047 Charles Porter CYC 3 – – 3 pts

RS Aero 7 & 6 – 29 entries:

1st 4185 John Derbyshire ESC 1 – – 1 pts

2nd 3656 Mark Riddington ESSC 2 – – 2 pts

3rd 2839 Richard Bentley Felpham SC 3 – – 3 pts

RS aero 5 – 19 entries:

1st 4090 Ed Day HISC 1 – – 1 pts

2nd 1561 Ed Rollestone Newhaven & Seaford SC 2 – – 2 pts

3rd 2321 Claire Power ESSC 3 – – 3 pts

Solo – 22 entries:

1st 5781 Alex Butler HISC 1 – – 1 pts

2nd 4381 Richard Catchpole L&LSC 2 – – 2 pts

3rd 5816 Richie Bailey HISC 3 – – 3 pts

ILCA 6 & 4 – 20 entries

1st ILCA 6 Sam Watson ESC 1 – – 1 pts

2nd ILCA 6 Thomas Harland-Smith Newhaven & Seaford SC 2 – – 2 pts

3rd ILCA 6 Oscar Pitman ESC 3 – – 3 pts

RS Feva – 25 entries:

1st 6733 Zac Shepherd, Platon Khodykin HISC 1 – – 1 pts

2nd 559 Tristan Harding, William Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC 2 – – 2 pts

3rd 6318 Amelia Kent, Oscar Bartlett HISC 3 – – 3 pts

RS Tera pro/Sport – 6 entries:

1st RS Tera Pro 1225 Harry Slight ESC 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd RS Tera Sport 4403 Ben Gardner HISC 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd RS Tera Sport 1720 Beaulah Wilson HISC 2 3 – – 5 pts

Optimist – 15 entries:

1st 6446 Samuel Machell HISC 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 6374 Freddie Jones CYC 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd 5164 Lucy Whorton HISC 3 3 – – 6 pts

Full results available here . . .