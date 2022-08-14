GP14 Worlds – Day 1 on hold

Day 1 of the 2022 GP14 World Championships failed to get away Sunday and will try again Monday.

A fleet of 105 boats representing UK, South Africa, Barbados, Australia, USA and Ireland, are gathered at Skerries SC, just north of Dublin, for the Progressive Credit Union GP14 World Championships due to take place through to Friday 19 August.

The loss of the first day of racing will raise the spectre of the recent 505 Worlds at Cork, which went four days before managing to get sufficient races to validate a championship.

The programme of two races a day has already had to be increased, with three races now on the card for Monday and the lay-day on Wednesday could be called into play if conditions remain light.