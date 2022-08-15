Flying Fifteen return to birthplace for European Championship

The Flying Fifteen class continue their close attchment to Cowes with the class European Championship and the UF50 event – a celebration of F15 designer Uffa Fox’s life and legacy.

The UF50 event marks the 50th anniversary of Uffa Fox’s death. The focal point will be Cowes Parade where there will be a display of around 50 dinghies designed by Uffa Fox, a number of which go back to the 1920s.

The Royal London Yacht Club will be running a sailing regatta on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 August for Uffa Fox designed dinghies, keelboats and yachts.

So far over 100 boat owners have expressed interest in the event including Firefly, National 12, International 14, Redwing, Albacore, National 18, Jollyboat, Flying Fifteen, Fox 18 and 24 and Atalanta.



Immediatly following UF50, the Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club is welcoming 70 Flying Fifteens for the 2022 European Championship to be sailed in the Solent from 21 – 25 August.

The regatta will mark the 75th anniversary of the design by Uffa.

Entries include competitors from the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, South Africa, Spain, Belgium and Ireland.

The European Championship will consist of eight races over four days with a special one-off race on Tuesday 23 August, started from the Royal Yacht Squadron line on a traditional Solent course around the cans.

The prize-giving for that race to be held at the Commodore’s House, Uffa’s last residence, after racing that day.

Details of the F15 European Championship available here . . .

Details of the UF50 event available here . . .

