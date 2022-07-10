Flying 15 UK Nationals Day 3 – Vials and Turner defend Title

Graham Vials and Chris Turner – reigning World and National champions – successfully defended their National title at Hayling Island SC.

With three races on the final day Vials and Turner (4, 5, 1) finished with 24 points and an 18 point overall lead.

Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader (7. 6. 7) managed to overtake Andrew Jameson and James Grant (9, 15, 20.5) to snatch second overall by two points.

Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett (1, 4, 13) moved up to take fourth overall by a single point ahead of Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg (-23, 1, 3) with Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado (2, -19, 11) rounding out the top six.

Vials and Turner scored consistently throughout the ten race series, including three race wins and after discarding a couple of tenth place finishes, counted an impressive 8, 2, 2, 1, 1, 4, 5, 1, scoreline.

Pinnell and Cadwallader started on the back-foot with a black flag in the first race of the series and although they scored steadily, failed to hit the front, their best result just a single third place finish.

Likewise others in the leading group . . . Jameson and Grant, Davy and Huett, Batchelor and Rigg, and Lovering and Alvarado all won races, but failed to show the consistency required to challenge Vials and Turner over the long-haul.

Flying 15 2022 UK Nationals – Final Leaders after 10 races, 2 discard (42 entries)

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials / Chris Turner Lyme Regis SC – – 24 pts

2nd GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell / Ian Cadwallader Hayling Island SC – – 42 pts

3rd GBR 4060 Andrew Jameson / James Grant WYC – – 44 pts

4th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy / Martin Huett Draycote Water SC – – 48 pts

5th GBR 4104 Nathan Batchelor / Richard Rigg Tynemouth SC – – 49 pts

6th GBR 4002 Richard Lovering / Matt Alvarado Hayling Island SC – – 51 pts

7th GBR 4100 Gregory Wells / David Tulloch Hayling Island SC – – 61 pts

8th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher / Tim Harper Royal Windermere YC – – 63 pts

9th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay / Andrew Lawson Hayling Island SC – – 73 pts

10th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher / Chris Hewkin Dubai Offshore SC – – 75 pts

11th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp / Charlie Apthorp Hayling Island SC – – 95 pts

12th GBR 3951 Nick Peters / Guy McBride Hayling Island SC – – 96 pts

13th GBR 4033 Justin Waples / Jackie Mckellar RCYC – – 98 pts

14th GBR 4084 Dave Lucas / Harry Lucas GWSC – – 99 pts

15th GBR 4080 Simon Patterson / Simon Thompson Draycote Water SC – – 106 pts

16th IRL 4085 Shane MacCarthy / Adam Froggart Greystones – – 111 pts

17th GBR 3918 Paul Busby / Neil Barford Northampton SC – – 128 pts

18th GBR 4102 Andy Tunnicliffe / Tom Storey Bassenthwaite – – 132 pts

19th GBR 4061 Chris Waples / Simon Hunt Hayling Island SC – – 139 pts

20th GBR 3940 George Jordan / Matt Armstrong RTYC – – 139.5 pts

Full results available here . . .