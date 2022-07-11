2022 Star Europeans – Title for Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic

After a slow start (14, 11) Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic upped their pace to take three race wins in the next four races to claim the 2022 Star European Championship.

Croatia’s Stipanovic and Bilic finished the series with 17 points, one point ahead of the USA’s Jack Jennings and Pedro Trouche, with Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Weise of Germany in third with 20 points.

A very well managed 2022 European Championship by the Royal Danish Yacht Club whose management got also involved in helping two Ukrainian teams to have a license to join the fleet and be able to forget about the bombings for a week of just sport among friends.

The Star class fleet will meet again in a little more than a month on Lake Sunapee, New Hampshire, for the 2022 Star Western Hemisphere, before the long awaited 100th Anniversary 2022 Star World Championship in Marblehead, Massachusetts in mid September.

2022 Star Europeans – Final leaders after 6 races (51 entries)

1st CRO 8540 Tonci STIPANOVIC and Tudor BILIC -14 11 1 3 1 1 – – 17 pts

2nd USA 8464 Jack JENNINGS and Pedro TROUCHE 1 9 -14 1 3 4 – – 18 pts

3rd GER 8446 Hubert MERKELBACH and Kilian WEISE 6 1 -52 2 2 9 – – 20 pts

4th CRO 8531 Marin MISURA and Tonko BARAC -7 7 2 5 5 2 – – 21 pts

5th SUI 8575 Piet ECKERT and Frederico MELO 2 2 7 8 -14 6 – – 25 pts

6th DEN 8517 Lars HENDRIKSEN and Jan Eli GRAVAD 4 3 5 -14 4 10 – – 26 pts

7th NED 8473 Haico de BOER and Samuel GONCALVES 5 5 4 4 -23 8 – – 26 pts

8th DEN 8532 Jørgen SCHÖNHERR and Markus KOY 3 6 3 10 6 -12 – – 28 pts

9th GER 8204 Jan BORBET and Jesper SPEHR 8 4 6 7 -12 5 – – 30 pts

10th GER 8321 Max KOHLHOFF and Ole BURZINSKI -15 8 8 13 9 3 – – 41 pts

Full results available here . . .