49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans – Medal Winners

Medal Race day closes the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt finished with Bronze in the men’s 49er Europeans, their final day efforts (7, 8) and a second place finish in the medal race leaving them just one point short of the silver.

The 49er Europen and Open titles went to Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain, with silver for Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken of Holland.

Britain’s Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes finished in 12th place overall.

In the women’s 49erFX, overall Open winners were Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil.

The European Title went to Holland’s Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz, with Silver to Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler of Sweden and Bronze to Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi of Italy.

For the Brits, Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton finished 13th. Freya Black and Saskia Tidey were 24th.

In the Nacra 17, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy duly completed their double title victory in the Open and European catagories.

They finished 72 points clear of Finland’s Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskien in the Europeans and 65 points clear of Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson of New Zealand in the Open.

Italy;s Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei took bronze in the Europeans.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet finished in sixth overall.

49er Men – Final European & Open Leaders after Medal race (93 entries)

Gold ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – 8 – – 68 pts

Silver NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN – – 12 – – 83 pts

Bronze GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 4 – – 84 pts

49erFX Women – European Final Leaders after Medal race (75 entries)

Gold NED 1 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 12 – – 75 pts

Silver SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER – – 2 – – 78 pts

Bronze ITA 10 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 4 – – 111 pts

49erFX Women – Open European Final Leaders after Medal race (75 entries)

Gold BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 16 – – 69 pts

Silver NED 1 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 12 – – 75 pts

Bronze SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER – – 2 – – 78 pts

Nacra 17 mixed – European Final Leaders after Medal race (33 entries)

Gold ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 4 – – 21 pts

Silver FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN – – 6 – – 93 pts

Bronze ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 10 – – 96 pts

Nacra 17 mixed – Open European Open Final Leaders after Medal race (33 entries)

Gold ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 4 – – 21 pts

Silver NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON – – 8 – – 86 pts

Bronze FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN – – 6 – – 93 pts

