49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans – Who dares wins

The head image summarizes the day well – action called off due to too much wind in the Bay of Aarhus.

Only one 49er gold fleet race and two silver fleet races were completed.

No change to the three top places in the 49er, but a great race win for the new British team of Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes.

They finished ahead of Jim Colley and Shaun Conner, and Thomas Needham and Joel Turner, both of Australia, behind them.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt finshed down in 21 and this is theri discard.

49er Men – Leaders after 13 races (93 entries)

1st ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL 9 3 3 6 5 4 4 8 1 1 1 5 9 – – 50 pts

2nd NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 2 3 1 4 1 9 2 7 11 3 15 4 6 – – 53 pts

3rd GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 6 1 1 8 5 3 3 3 10 5 10 10 21 – – 65 pts

4th AUS 20 Jim COLLEY and Shaun CONNOR 3 5 9 4 1 3 17 4 14 9 6 7 2 – – 67 pts

5th DEN 3 Frederik RASK and Jakob Precht JENSEN 2 5 8 1 7 8 6 1 4 14 9 6 10 – – 67 pts

6th AUS 40 Thomas NEEDHAM and Joel TURNER 11 7 2 3 14 3 3 4 10 7 7 14 3 – – 74 pts

Full European Championship results available here . .