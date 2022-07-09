Flying 15 UK Nationals Day 3 – Vials and Turner hit the front

Another change of leader on day 3 of the Flying 15 UK Nationals at Hayling Island SC.



New leaders are Graham Vials and Chris Turner, tied on 24 points with Andrew Jameson and James Grant after 7 races.

In third place are Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader with 31 points and fourth the day 1 leaders Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado with 38 points. And fifth are day 2 leaders Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg on 45 points

After a promising morning start the wind died and tracked round the compass a couple of times before steadily building again through the afternoon.

Multi F15 National and World champions, Vials and Turner found this to their liking, winning the first and third races either side of a tenth place.

Jameson and Grant took the second race, and then a second place in the final race to tie-up the overall lead going into the final day.

Race 5 was a first win for Vials and Turner ahead of Lovering and Alvarado with Dave and Harry Lucas in third.

Race 6 was a first race win for Jameson and Grant, with second Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson and third Greg Wells and David Tulloch.

Race 7 was the second win for Vials and Turner with Jameson and Grant second, and Paul Busby and Neil Barford topping a good day – 8 and 7 – with a third place finish.

Flying 15 2022 UK Nationals – Leaders after Day 3, 7 races, 1 discard (42 entries)

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner 8 -10 2 2 1 10 1 – – 24 pts

2nd GBR 4060 Andrew Jameson and James Grant -11 8 3 4 6 1 2 – – 24 pts

3rd GBR 4096 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader -43 4 7 3 4 4 9 – – 31 pts

4th GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 1 5 -18 17 2 5 8 – – 38 pts

5th GBR 4104 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg 5 3 13 1 -19.5 11 12 – – 45 pts

6th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett 6 1 4 -22 5 15 14 – – 45 pts

7th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper 2 7 5 8 12 -22 16 – – 50 pts

8th GBR 4089 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 4 9 14 13 10 2 -15 – – 52 pts

9th GBR 4100 Gregory Wells and David Tulloch 14 6 -25 18 11 3 5 – – 57 pts

10th IRL 4085 Shane MacCarthy and Adam Froggart 13 -31 1 6 23 16 6 – – 65 pts

11th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp -25 15 6 5 18 13 18 – – 75 pts

12th GBR 3951 Nick Peters and Guy McBride 9 17 8 14 7 -23 20 – – 75 pts

13th GBR 3918 Paul Busby and Neil Barford 23 -26 19 20 8 7 3 – – 80 pts

14th GBR 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie Mckellar 7 -35 29 23 9 8 4 – – 80 pts

15th GBR 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson 10 18 15 11 -24 19 13 – – 86 pts

16th GBR 4082 Terry Scutcher and Chris Hewkin 15 11 22 10 -28 6 26 – – 90 pts

17th GBR 4102 Andy Tunnicliffe and Tom Storey 17 21 9 7 13 28 -30 – – 95 pts

18th GBR 3940 George Jordan and Matt Armstrong 3 14 26.5 16 17 -27 19 – – 95.5 pts

19th GBR 3736 Nigel Buckley and Sue Bannister 12 16 33 -39 15 24 7 – – 107 pts

20th GBR 4084 Dave Lucas and Harry Lucas -43 2 23 30 3 29 21 – – 108 pts

Full results available here . . .