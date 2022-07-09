Edinburgh Cup victory for Beadsworth, Fry and Salter

The Dragon class 2022 Edinburgh Cup was won by Provezza Dragon TUR 1212 of Andy Beadsworth, Simon Fry and Edward Salter.

Beadsworth claimed his first Edinburgh Cup victory as helm with final day first and second place finishes with total of 11 points.

In second place was the restored royal dragon, Bluebottle GBR 192 sailed by Graham Bailey, Julia Bailey and David Heritage who took two race wins in their scoreline to finish with 14 points.

In third place was Jaguar Racing Team IRL 201 of Martin Byrne, Adam Winkelmann and John Simms on 19 points.

The Edinburgh Cup is the British Open National Championship for the British Dragon Class, awarded since 1949.

It was presented by the Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Philip) after the members of the Island Sailing Club presented Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip with a Dragon named Bluebottle on the occasion of their marriage in 1948. This was also incidentally the first year in which the Dragon was an Olympic class.

The 2022 edition was hosted by the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club in Falmouth, UK.

Dragon Edinburgh Cup 2022 – Final after 6 races, 1 discard (24 entries)



1st TUR 1212 Provezza Dragon Andy Beadsworth Bodrum Offshore SC 2 1 ‑11 5 1 2 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR 192 Bluebottle Graham Bailey Royal Yacht Squadron 1 7 1 ‑12 2 3 – – 14 pts

3rd IRL 201 Jaguar Racing Team Martin Byrne Royal St George YC 7 2 4 3 3 ‑10 – – 19 pts

4th GBR 761 Jerboa Gavia Wilkinson‑Cox Royal Torbay YC ‑19 3 2 2 17 1 – – 25 pts

5th GBR 633 Fei‑Lin’s Flirtation Ronald James Royal Forth YC 5 ‑9 9 1 8 4 – – 27 pts

6th GBR 760 Hands Off Andrew Moss Royal Corinthian YC 3 6 7 ‑11 7 5 – – 28 pts

7th GBR 763 Bertie Simon Barter Cowes Corinthian YC 4 8 10 4 ‑12 6 – – 32 pts

8th GBR 792 Pageboy XI Clive Page Royal Corinthian YC 6 4 5 ‑14 6 11 – – 32 pts

9th GBR 790 Flotation Richard Davies Royal Thames YC ‑18 14 3 16 4 8 – – 45 pts

10th GBR 777 Furious Owen Pay Cowes Corinthian YC 11 5 ‑13 6 13 13 – – 48 pts

11th GBR 827 Still Crazy Ian Gray Royal Corinthian YC 13 ‑16 8 15 5 12 – – 53 pts

12th GBR 809 Raissa Michael Cope South Caernarfonshire YC 8 17 6 17 ‑20 9 – – 57 pts

13th GBR 753 Fit Chick Chris Grosscurth Medway YC ‑23 10 18 10 16 7 – – 61 pts

14th GBR 515 Basilisk Patrick Gifford Aldeburgh YC 9 11 17 9 19 (RET) – – 65 pts

15th GBR 748 Sanka Dave Ross Cowes Corinthian YC 15 12 14 19 10 (DNC) – – 70 pts

16th GBR 731 Kestra Richard Leask Royal Forth YC 10 ‑20 12 20 11 18 – – 71 pts

17th GBR 726 Gandalf Edwin Hannant Medway YC 12 13 ‑22 13 21 14 – – 73 pts

18th GBR 826 Dublin Bay David Warner Royal Corinthian YC 16 ‑23 15 21 14 15 – – 81 pts

19th GBR 430 Rán Crispin Blyth Royal Yorkshire YC 17 18 16 ‑22 15 16 – – 82 pts

20th GBR 768 Glaurung Richard Cullen RORC ‑21 19 21 7 18 19 – – 84 pts

21st GBR 508 Kismet Cathy Ogden Royal Forth YC 14 22 ‑23 8 23 20 – – 87 pts

22nd GBR 764 Naiad Michael Hayles Aldeburgh YC 20 15 20 18 ‑22 17 – – 90 pts

23rd GBR 747 Suti Trevor Cox Medway YC 22 21 19 ‑23 9 21 – – 92 pts

24th GBR 734 Ithaca Michael Cover Royal Thames YC 24 (RET) DNC DNC DNC DNC – – 124 pts

