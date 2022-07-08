49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans – Day 4

First day of final series racing at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

In the 49er Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain stormed into the overall lead . . . a 1, 1, 5 score giving them 41 points, and taking them six points clear of Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken of Holland (3,15,4) on 47 points.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (6,10,10) had their worst day so far, but retain third place with 56 points, one point ahead of Frederik Rask and Jakob Jensen of Denmark. Sime and Mihovil Fantela of Croatia drop back to fifth with 59.2 points.

In the women’s 49erFX, Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (24,1,16) of Sweden saw their 21 point lead disappear and are now tied on 46 points with Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (3,10,2) of Brazil.

Holland’s Odile van Aanholt and Annette Duetz moove up a place into third with 53 points, while Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea of the USA are now fourth with 70 points.

For the Brits, Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (8,15,9) gained places and are now 13th. Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (17,23,19) slip back to 23rd.

Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy (2, 1, 1) continue to increase their lead in the Nacra 17.

They now have 15 points, 42 ahead of Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson of New Zealand, with Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer of Germany in third.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (7,9,16) drop to eighth overall.

49er Men – Leaders after 12 races (93 entries)

1st ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL 9 3 3 6 5 4 4 8 1 1 1 5 – – 41 pts

2nd NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN 2 3 1 4 1 9 2 7 11 3 15 4 – – 47 pts

3rd GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 6 1 1 8 5 3 3 3 10 6 10 10 – – 56 pts

4th DEN 3 Frederik RASK and Jakob Precht JENSEN 2 5 8 1 7 8 6 1 4 15 9 6 – – 57 pts

5th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 3 5 (RDG) 1 10 2 4 5 9 5 16 11 – – 59.2 pts

6th AUS 20 Jim COLLEY and Shaun CONNOR 3 5 9 4 1 3 17 4 14 10 6 7 – – 66 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 12 races (75 entries)

1st SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER 6 1 4 1 2 8 1 5 1 24 1 16 – – 46 pts

2nd BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 10 3 2 3 2 8 9 3 1 3 10 2 – – 46 pts

3rd NED 1 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ 7 12 1 6 8 4 16 1 3 2 4 5 – – 53 pts

4th USA 8 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 2 6 2 3 5 3 4 13 15 16 11 6 – – 70 pts

5th ITA 10 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI 8 4 4 12 6 1 10 5 9 14 8 7 – – 74 pts

6th FRA 84 Sarah STEYAERT and Charline PICON 2 5 20 4 3 16 1 1 15 13 17 11 – – 88 pts

Nacra 17 mixed – Leaders after 12 races (33 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI 2 1 1 1 1 8 2 1 2 2 1 1 – – 15 pts

2nd NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 1 3 17 2 2 12 6 9 4 4 6 8 – – 57 pts

3rd GER 3 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 7 10 9 5 9 2 1 6 7 6 2 6 – – 60 pts

4th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 10 6 5 8 10 5 11 2 9 1 4 4 – – 64 pts

5th SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON 21 7 16 6 6 3 5 4 1 9 10 10 – – 77 pts

6th FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN 11 17 6 4 5 17 12 3 8 3 3 5 – – 77 pts

7th ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 9 11 12 12 13 1 8 15 3 5 5 2 – – 81 pts

8th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 5 9 4 10 3 10 3 5 17 7 9 16 – – 81 pts

Full European Championship results available here . . .