Round Britain and Ireland Race – Joy & pain on assent to Muckle Flugga

At 10:00 BST on Monday 15 August, Stuart Greenfield’s S&S 34 Morning After was ranked as the overall leader after IRC time correction in the Sevenstar Round Britain & Ireland Race.

Richard Palmer’s JPK 1010 Jangada was ranked second and Rob Craigie’s Sun Fast 3600 Bellino ranked third.

After nine days of racing 21 teams are still competing in the Sevenstar Round Britain & Ireland Race. All bar three of those teams have rounded St Kilda, the isolated Scottish archipelago in the North Atlantic.

Pip Hare’s IMOCA Medallia has rounded Muckle Flugga, the most northern extremity of the course.

The international fleet is forecast to experience low pressure for the first time in the race; a building northerly wind is expected to arrive tonight.

After nine days and nights of sweltering heat and little wind the teams are preparing themselves for stronger winds to come. The majority of the teams are past the midway 900-mile waypoint and there is optimism for a faster second half of the race.

Morning After leads overall and IRC 3

Stuart Greenfield’s S&S 34 Morning After maybe the oldest boat in the race but on the ninth day the team are leading overall and in class after IRC time correction.

Only the IMOCA Medallia has raced more miles than Morning After in the last 24 hours. Currently the biggest threat to Morning After is fellow IRC Three competitor Jangada, which is approximately 20 miles ahead on the water. Jangada look to have found more wind and are racing at double Morning After’s current speed.

Joy & pain in IRC Two-Handed

The latest leader in IRC Two-Handed after IRC time correction is Richard Palmer’s JPK 1010 Jangada racing with Rupert Holmes.

Jangada has sailed 101 miles in the last 24 hours. Rob Craigie’s Sun Fast 3600 Bellino, racing with Deb Fish is ranked second, just 17 minutes ahead of JPK 1080 Mzungu! raced by Sam White and Sam North.

Class40 Division – Kite takes a shot at Tquila

James McHugh’s Tquila was leading the Class40 Division at Black Rock, over three hours ahead of James Stableford’s Mussulo 40 and Greg Leonard’s Kite.

With a windless area ahead, Tquila went offshore looking for breeze, followed by Mussulo 40. However, Kite stayed closer to the rhumb line. At this morning’s 10:00 BST update Kite and Tquila were both 30 miles from St Kilda achieving 10 knots of boat speed.

After St Kilda the Class40s will ease sails and head north east. With a building northerly breeze the angle of attack for Muckle Flugga will be crucial.

Pen Duick VI leads IRC One

Just two teams are left racing in IRC One with retirements from Bank von Bremen, Haspa Hamburg and Pegasus of Northumberland (all due to time constraints).

Leading on the water is Danish Elliott 35 Palby Marine, skippered by Michael Møllmann. Forty miles astern is Marie Tabarly’s Pen Duick VI. Pen Duick VI is ranked as IRC One leader after time correction.