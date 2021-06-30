Final World Sailing Rankings released prior to Tokyo Games

World Sailing have published the Olympic classes World Rankings updated as at 21 June 2021.

These are the final rankings prior to the Tokyo Olympics.

Only the Allianz Regatta – the Medemblik regatta featuring the Olympic classes – results are added in the latest rankings. There were no ranking events for the 470 or the Finn classes.

Of the British Sailing Squad only Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre in the women’s 470 will compete at the Games as the World No.1.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet remain 3rd in the Nacra17 rankings, Emma Wilson is 4th in the women’s RS:X and Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey remain 5th in the 49erFX.

Tom Squires moves into 7th in the men’s RS:X, Giles Scott is 8th in the Finn, and Luke Patience and Chris Grube are 10th in the men’s 470.

Other Team GB member rankings are: Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell 23rd in the 49er, Elliot Hanson 15th in the Laser and Alison Young 15th in the Radial.

Even with the disrupted season to blame, the numbers hardly suggest a world-shaking team.

But everyone is in the same boat, although the Brits should have an edge with their world-class coaching and training organisation covering their lack of competiton.

Here are the top World Ranked and GBR sailors as of 21 June 2021:

49er Men:

1st NED – Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt (were 3rd)

23rd GBR – Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (were 20th)

49erFX:

1st NED – Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz

5th GBR – Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (were 5th)

Laser Men:

1st USA – Charkie Buckingham (was 2nd)

8th GBR Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (was 20th)

15th GBR – Elliot Hanson (was 4th)

Radial Women:

1st BEL – Emma Plasschaert

15th GBR- Alison Young (was 21st)

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st ESP – Tara Pacheco van Rijnsoever and Florian Trittel

3rd GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet

RS:X Men:

1st ITA – Mattia Camboni (was 2nd)

7th GBR – Tom Squires (was 9th)

RS:X Women:

1st NED – Lilian De Geus (was 2nd)

4th GBR – Emma Wilson (was 3rd)

470 Men:

1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez

10th GBR – Luke Patience and Chris Grube (were 11th)

470 Women:

1st GBR – Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre

2nd FRA – Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz

Finn Men:

1st ESP – Joan Cardona Mendez

8th GBR – Giles Scott

See full rankings here . . .

Related Post:

Everything you need to know about Olympic Sailing at Tokyo 2020+1

Latest World Sailing Rankings – May 2021