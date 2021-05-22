Latest World Sailing Rankings – May 2021

World Sailing have published the Olympic classes World Rankings updated as at 17 May 2021.

The Finn Gold Cup, the 470 European Championships and the RS:X Windsurfing World Championships results are included in the latest rankings.

Of the British Sailing Squad only Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre in the women’s 470 retain a top spot in the World Rankings.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet remain 3rd in the Nacra 17 rankings, where the leaders are Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel of Spain.

There is one more World Ranking release scheduled before the Tokyo Games.

Here are the top World Ranked and GBR sailors as of 17 May 2021:

470 Men:

1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez

10th GBR – Luke Patience and Chris Grube (were 11th)

470 Women:

1st GBR – Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre

2nd FRA – Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz

49er Men:

1st DEN – Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht Jensen

20th GBR – Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (were 20th)

49erFX:

1st NED – Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz

5th GBR – Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (were 5th)

Finn Men:

1st ESP – Joan Cardona Mendez (was 3rd)

8th GBR – Giles Scott (was 10th)

Laser Men:

1st FRA – Jean Baptiste Bernez

4th GBR – Elliot Hanson (was 5th)

Radial Women:

1st BEL – Emma Plasschaert

21st GBR- Alison Young (was 23rd)

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st ESP – Tara Pacheco van Rijnsoever and Florian Trittel

3rd GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (were 3rd)

RS:X Men:

1st NED – Kiran Badloe

9th GBR – Tom Squires (was 10th)

RS:X Women:

1st ISR – Katy Spychakov

3rd GBR – Emma Wilson (was 4th)

