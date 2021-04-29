Latest World Sailing Rankings – April 2021

World Sailing have published the Olympic classes World Rankings updated as at 19 April 2021.

There have been a number of events completed in Europe despite the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, although only the RS:X Worlds were a high-point ranking event.

Of the British Sailing Squad only Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre in the women’s 470 retain a top spot in the World Rankings.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet slipped to 3rd from 1st in the Nacra 17 rankings, where the new leaders are Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel of Spain.

With the Finn, 470, 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 all due to complete events before the next scheduled ranking release (17 May) we may see more movement then.

Here are the top ranked and GBR sailors as of 19 April 2021:

470 Men:

1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez

11th GBR – Luke Patience and Chris Grube (were 11th)

470 Women:

1st GBR – Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (were 1st)

49er Men:

1st DEN Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht Jensen (Were 3rd)

20th GBR – Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (were 24th)

49erFX:

1st NED – Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz

5th GBR – Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (were 5th)

Finn Men:

1st SUI – Nils Theuninck

10th GBR – Giles Scott (was 11th)

Laser Men:

1st FRA – Jean Baptiste Bernez

5th GBR – Elliot Hanson (was 5th)

Radial Women:

1st BEL – Emma Plasschaert

23rd GBR- Alison Young (was 24th)

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st ESP Tara Pacheco van Rijnsoever and Florian Trittel (were 3rd)

3rd GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (were 1st)

RS:X Men:

1st NED – Kiran Badloe

10th GBR – Tom Squires (was 5th)

RS:X Women:

1st ISR – Katy Spychakov

4th GBR – Emma Wilson (was 3rd)

See full rankings here . . .

