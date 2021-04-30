RS800 Rooster National Tour visits Stokes Bay SC

The RS800 Rooster National Tour visited Stokes Bay SC where despite a pessimistic forecast, the fleet enjoyed a Southerly sea breeze and some close racing.

Luke and Emma McEwen won the day with their beautifully consistent scoreline of 4,3,1 (discarding a 4th) to jump in front of Paul and Peter Jenkins through countback.

Not forgetting third placed Joseph and Ben Bradley.

After a fiercely competitive day of racing, and with three different boats copping race wins the top three all finished on 4 points net.

Huge credit and gratitude goes to Stokes Bay SC for kindly hosting the event, especially during the current climate.

Attention now moves to the Salcombe Gin Summer Regatta down in Torbados on the 26-27 June, at the Royal Torbay YC.

RS800 Rooster National Tour Stokes Bay SC – Final after 4 races

1st 1220 Luke and Emma McEwen – Royal Lymington YC -4 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 1222 Paul and Peter Jenkins – Eastbourne Sovereign SC -9 1 3 – – 4 pts

3rd 1215 Joseph and Ben Bradley – Hayling Island SC 2 2 -7 – – 4 pts

4th 1231 Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire – Swanage SC 3 -4 2 – – 5 pts

5th 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore – Hayling Island SC 1 7 (12/BFD) – – 8 pts

6th 1129 Leo Wilkinson and Sam Jones – Maidenhead SC -8 5 4 – – 9 pts

7th 814 Ellie Cumpsty and Connor Banks – Stokes Bay SC 6 -8 5 – – 11 pts

8th 1232 Cameron and Darrol Moss – Lyme Regis SC 5 -9 6 – – 11 pts

9th 1224 Fred Lord and Louise Gale – Carsington SC 7 6 -8 – – 13 pts