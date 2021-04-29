RS Aero Spring Championship at Island Barn SC

The RS Aero Spring Championship 2021 was Island Barn’s first major event of the year, coming only three weeks after the end of total club closure, and so a real test of all our systems, volunteers and continuing safety measures.
The Championship was split into the three classes: RS Aero 5 (14 boats), RS Aero 7 (22 boats), and RS Aero 9 (7 boats) with 43 boats total.
The RS Aero 5 overall victory went to Tom Ahlheid from Frensham Pond SC with a five point advantage over Jonathan Bailey of Hunts SC, Graham Tribbeck of Hill Head SC in third place.
The RS Aero 7 victory went to Tim Hire of Royal Lymington YC, four points ahead of Andrew Wishart of Island Barn SC, with Simon Geyman of Datchet Water SC in third place.
And the RS Aero 9 event was won by Peter Barton of Royal Lymington YC with a clean-sweep of three race wins, ahead of Chris Hatton of Bowmoor who tracked him and took the final race win. Harry Moffatt of Hunts SC was in third place.
RS Aero 5 – Spring Championship after 4 races, 1 discard
1st Tom Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC – – 4 pts
2nd Jonathan Bailey Hunts SC – – 9 pts
3rd Graham Tribbeck Hill Head SC – – 13 pts
4th David Peaty Draycote SC – – 14 pts
5th Curtis McKay Queen Mary SC – – 14 pts
6th Yana Skvortsova Exeter University – – 15 pts
7th Elinor Island Barn RSC – – 16 pts
8th Maisie Bristow Island Barn RSC – – 16 pts
9th Abby Hire RoyalLymYC – – 18 pts
10th Tristan Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC – – 20 pts
11th Andrew Cooney Broadwater SC – – 23 pts
12th Andy Godwin Island Barn RSC – – 37 pts
13th Carl Pittam Island Barn RSC – – 40 pts
14th Brendan O’Leary Island Barn RSC – – 40 pts
RS Aero 7 – Spring Championship after 4 races, 1 discard
1st Tim Hire RoyalLymYC – – 5 pts
2nd Andrew Wishart Island Barn RSC – – 9 pts
3rd Simon Geyman DatchetWater – – 11 pts
4th Greg Bartlet Starcross YC – – 13 pts
5th Samuel Brackley Felpham SC – – 14 pts
6th Andy Norman Island Barn RSC – – 15 pts
7th Andrew Rawson Weston SC – – 17 pts
8th Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC – – 18 pts
9th Nigel Dakin Seafarers SC – – 22 pts
10th Tom Russell Island Barn RSC – – 25 pts
11th Richard Bullock Itchenor SC – – 25 pts
12th Rob Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC – – 25 pts
13th Philip Bailey Hunts SC – – 41 pts
14th Keith Smaggasgale Broadwater SC – – 41 pts
15th John Kewley Island Barn RSC – – 44 pts
16th Paul Wright-Anderson Island Barn RSC – – 47 pts
17th Christian Evans Island Barn RSC – – 48 pts
18th Chris Smith Island Barn RSC – – 48 pts
19th George Hoskins Datchet Water SC – – 48 pts
20th James Smaggasgale Broadwater SC – – 49 pts
21st Magnus Jackson Island Barn/Exeter Uni – – 54 pts
22nd Simon Etter Datchet Water SC – – 55 pts
RS Aero 9 – Spring Championship after 4 races, 1 discard
1st Peter Barton Lymington Town SC – – 3 pts
2nd Chris Hatton BowmoorSC – – 5 pts
3rd Harry Moffatt Hunts SC – – 11 pts
4th Jeff Davison Island Barn RSC – – 12 pts
5th Richard Watsham Starcross YC / RNSA – – 12 pts
6th Gareth Griffiths Island Barn RSC – – 14 pts
7th Stuart Philbey Datchet Water SC – – 21 pts