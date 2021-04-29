RS Aero Spring Championship at Island Barn SC

The RS Aero Spring Championship 2021 was Island Barn’s first major event of the year, coming only three weeks after the end of total club closure, and so a real test of all our systems, volunteers and continuing safety measures.

The Championship was split into the three classes: RS Aero 5 (14 boats), RS Aero 7 (22 boats), and RS Aero 9 (7 boats) with 43 boats total.

The RS Aero 5 overall victory went to Tom Ahlheid from Frensham Pond SC with a five point advantage over Jonathan Bailey of Hunts SC, Graham Tribbeck of Hill Head SC in third place.

The RS Aero 7 victory went to Tim Hire of Royal Lymington YC, four points ahead of Andrew Wishart of Island Barn SC, with Simon Geyman of Datchet Water SC in third place.

And the RS Aero 9 event was won by Peter Barton of Royal Lymington YC with a clean-sweep of three race wins, ahead of Chris Hatton of Bowmoor who tracked him and took the final race win. Harry Moffatt of Hunts SC was in third place.

RS Aero 5 – Spring Championship after 4 races, 1 discard

1st Tom Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC – – 4 pts

2nd Jonathan Bailey Hunts SC – – 9 pts

3rd Graham Tribbeck Hill Head SC – – 13 pts

4th David Peaty Draycote SC – – 14 pts

5th Curtis McKay Queen Mary SC – – 14 pts

6th Yana Skvortsova Exeter University – – 15 pts

7th Elinor Island Barn RSC – – 16 pts

8th Maisie Bristow Island Barn RSC – – 16 pts

9th Abby Hire RoyalLymYC – – 18 pts

10th Tristan Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC – – 20 pts

11th Andrew Cooney Broadwater SC – – 23 pts

12th Andy Godwin Island Barn RSC – – 37 pts

13th Carl Pittam Island Barn RSC – – 40 pts

14th Brendan O’Leary Island Barn RSC – – 40 pts

RS Aero 7 – Spring Championship after 4 races, 1 discard

1st Tim Hire RoyalLymYC – – 5 pts

2nd Andrew Wishart Island Barn RSC – – 9 pts

3rd Simon Geyman DatchetWater – – 11 pts

4th Greg Bartlet Starcross YC – – 13 pts

5th Samuel Brackley Felpham SC – – 14 pts

6th Andy Norman Island Barn RSC – – 15 pts

7th Andrew Rawson Weston SC – – 17 pts

8th Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC – – 18 pts

9th Nigel Dakin Seafarers SC – – 22 pts

10th Tom Russell Island Barn RSC – – 25 pts

11th Richard Bullock Itchenor SC – – 25 pts

12th Rob Ahlheid Frensham Pond SC – – 25 pts

13th Philip Bailey Hunts SC – – 41 pts

14th Keith Smaggasgale Broadwater SC – – 41 pts

15th John Kewley Island Barn RSC – – 44 pts

16th Paul Wright-Anderson Island Barn RSC – – 47 pts

17th Christian Evans Island Barn RSC – – 48 pts

18th Chris Smith Island Barn RSC – – 48 pts

19th George Hoskins Datchet Water SC – – 48 pts

20th James Smaggasgale Broadwater SC – – 49 pts

21st Magnus Jackson Island Barn/Exeter Uni – – 54 pts

22nd Simon Etter Datchet Water SC – – 55 pts

RS Aero 9 – Spring Championship after 4 races, 1 discard

1st Peter Barton Lymington Town SC – – 3 pts

2nd Chris Hatton BowmoorSC – – 5 pts

3rd Harry Moffatt Hunts SC – – 11 pts

4th Jeff Davison Island Barn RSC – – 12 pts

5th Richard Watsham Starcross YC / RNSA – – 12 pts

6th Gareth Griffiths Island Barn RSC – – 14 pts

7th Stuart Philbey Datchet Water SC – – 21 pts