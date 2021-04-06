Latest World Sailing Rankings – March 2021

World Sailing have published their Olympic classes World Rankings for the first time since March 2020.

This places the Team GB Nacra 17, and the women’s 470 crews top of their rankings.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many major international events were cancelled or restrictions prevented many sailors travelling, so although new events are included in the 1 March 2021 rankings they are not very comprehensive.

With travel very restricted many teams without extensive backing and logistics will have missed out, and some events were little more than training exercises for the Olympic crews, desperate to get some competitive(ish) training.

There are some major championships coming up over the next weeks, so if the latest lockdowns in Europe allow them to take place the next rankings may start to have a better relevance for Tokyo.

For interest here are the top ranked and GBR sailors as of 1 March 2021:

470 Men:

1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez

11th GBR – Luke Patience and Chris Grube (were 14th)

470 Women:

1st GBR – Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (were 3rd)

49er Men:

1st NED – Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt

24th GBR – Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (were 15th)

49erFX:

1st NED – Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz

7th GBR – Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (were 9th)

Finn Men:

1st SUI – Nils Theuninck

11th GBR – Giles Scott (was 29th)

Laser Men:

1st FRA – Jean Baptiste Bern

5th GBR – Elliot Hanson (was 11th)

Radial Women:

1st BEL – Emma Plasschaert

24th GBR- Alison Young (was 7th)

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (were 1st)

RS:X Men:

1st NED – Kiran Badloe

5th GBR – Tom Squires (was 5th)

RS:X Women:

1st ISR – Katy Spychakov

3rd GBR – Emma Wilson (was 3rd)

See full rankings here . . .

