Latest World Sailing Rankings – March 2020

Latest World Sailing Rankings (23 March) of 2020 included the recent 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds, the RS:X Worlds, Laser and Radial World Championship events.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17 are the only British team to hold a No.1 ranking, after their world championship win and selection to Team GB.

Both GBR 49er and 49er FX teams slipped back . . . Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell dropping nine places, and Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey dropping two places despite collecting a silver in the Worlds.

Elliot Hanson in the Laser clinched the final Team GB spot, but now sits 11th in the world rankings.

Emma Wilson moves into third place in the women’s RS:X, and Tom Squires progressed to fifth in the men.

In the latest World Sailing Rankings there are new class leaders in the 49er (Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl AUS), 49erFX (Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz NED), Laser (Pavlos Kontides CYP), Nacra 17 (John Gimson and Anna Burnet GBR), RS:X Men (Louis Giard FRA) and the RS:X Women (Katy Spychakov ISR).

The next ranking release date is scheduled for 22 April 2020, but with most international racing now on hold due to COVID-19, it is unlikely to show any change.

Top British ranking positions at 23 March 2020:

470 (women) – 3rd Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (-1)

470 (men) – 14th Luke Patience and Chris Grube (-1)

Nacra 17 (mixed) – 1st John Gimson and Anna Burnet (+3), 5th Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (-4)

49er (men) – 15th Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (-9), 29th Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas (+5)

49erFX (women) – 9th Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (-2), 44th Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (+1)

Laser (men) – 11th Elliot Hanson (-2), 14th Nick Thompson (+8), 20th Michael Beckett, 29th Michael Beckett (-12)

Radial (women) – 7th Alison Young (-5), 34th Georgina Povall (-18), 46th Hannah Snellgrove (-21)

Finn (men) – 26th Edward Wright (+2), 29th Giles Scott (+2), 33rd Henry Wetherell (+3)

RS:X (men) – 5th Tom Squires (+3), 13th Andy Brown (+5), 28th Kieran Holmes Martin (-2)

RS:X (women) – 3rd Emma Wilson (+4), 27th Saskia Sills (-10), 32nd Bryony Shaw (-16).

Top World ranking positions at 23 March 2020:

470 Men – AUS Mathew Belcher and William Ryan

470 Women – FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz

49er Men – AUT Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl

49erFX Women – NED Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz

Laser Men – CYP Pavlos Kontides

Radial Women – DEN Anne-Marie Rindom

Finn Men – NED Nicholas Heiner

Nacra 17 Mixed – GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet

RS:X Men – FRA Louis Giard

RS:X Women – ISR Katy Spychakov

