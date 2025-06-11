World Sailing Rankings update after 10 June 2025

Britain has just two – down from three – No.1 ranked competitors: John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, and Emma Wilson in the women’s IQ Foil.
New at a No.1 Ranking are: Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona of Spain in the 470, Eva Mcmahon of Ireland in the ILCA6/Radial women and Lauriane Nolot of France in the Formula Kite women.
Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 10 June 2025:
Nacra 17 Mixed:
1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1)
2nd ITA – Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (2)
470 Mixed:
1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona
GBR 7th – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (8)
GBR 15th – Vita Heathcote and William Heathcote (12)
GBR 175th – Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (15)
49er Men:
1st POL – Dominik Buksak and Adam Glogowski (1)
GBR 9th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (11)
GBR 14th – Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (18)
49erFX Women:
1st ITA – Jana Germani and Bianca Caruso (1)
GBR 5th – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (4)
ILCA7/Laser Men:
1st ITA – Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (1)
GBR 18th – Michael Beckett (13)
GBR 19th – Finley Dickinson
ILCA6/Radial Women:
1st IRL – Eva Mcmahon
GBR 4th– Matilda Nicholls (8)
GBR 14th – Daisy Collingridge (20)
GBR 28th – Hannah Snellgrove (7)
GBR 30th – Molly Sacker
IQ Foil Men:
1st AUS – Grea Morris (1)
GBR 9th – Finn Hawkins (9)
GBR 12th – Andy Brown (12)
GBR 13th – Mathew Barton (13)
IQ Foil Women:
1st GBR – Emma Wilson (1)
2nd CHN – Zheng Yan (2)
GBR 21st – Islay Watson (21)
Formula Kite Men:
1st SGP – Maximilian Maeder (1)
GBR 18th – Sam Dickinson (21)
GBR 23rd – Mattia Maini (25)
GBR 29th – Conner Bainbridge (28)
Formula Kite Women:
1st FRA – Lauriane Nolot (2)
2nd GBR – Eleanor Aldridge (1)
GBR 4th – Lily Young (5)
GBR 26th – Katie Dabson (26)
GBR 27th – Madeleine Anderson (27)
GBR 34th – Ella Geiger
The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately nine times a year, depending on the calendar of events.
Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.