World Sailing Rankings update after 10 June 2025

Britain has just two – down from three – No.1 ranked competitors: John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, and Emma Wilson in the women’s IQ Foil.

New at a No.1 Ranking are: Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona of Spain in the 470, Eva Mcmahon of Ireland in the ILCA6/Radial women and Lauriane Nolot of France in the Formula Kite women.

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 10 June 2025:

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1)

2nd ITA – Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (2)

470 Mixed:

1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona

GBR 7th – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (8)

GBR 15th – Vita Heathcote and William Heathcote (12)

GBR 175th – Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (15)

49er Men:

1st POL – Dominik Buksak and Adam Glogowski (1)

GBR 9th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (11)

GBR 14th – Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (18)

49erFX Women:

1st ITA – Jana Germani and Bianca Caruso (1)

GBR 5th – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (4)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st ITA – Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (1)

GBR 18th – Michael Beckett (13)

GBR 19th – Finley Dickinson

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st IRL – Eva Mcmahon

GBR 4th– Matilda Nicholls (8)

GBR 14th – Daisy Collingridge (20)

GBR 28th – Hannah Snellgrove (7)

GBR 30th – Molly Sacker

IQ Foil Men:

1st AUS – Grea Morris (1)

GBR 9th – Finn Hawkins (9)

GBR 12th – Andy Brown (12)

GBR 13th – Mathew Barton (13)

IQ Foil Women:

1st GBR – Emma Wilson (1)

2nd CHN – Zheng Yan (2)

GBR 21st – Islay Watson (21)

Formula Kite Men:

1st SGP – Maximilian Maeder (1)

GBR 18th – Sam Dickinson (21)

GBR 23rd – Mattia Maini (25)

GBR 29th – Conner Bainbridge (28)

Formula Kite Women:

1st FRA – Lauriane Nolot (2)

2nd GBR – Eleanor Aldridge (1)

GBR 4th – Lily Young (5)

GBR 26th – Katie Dabson (26)

GBR 27th – Madeleine Anderson (27)

GBR 34th – Ella Geiger

The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately nine times a year, depending on the calendar of events.

Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.

Full Rankings available here . . .