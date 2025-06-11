5.5 Metre Worlds – Louise Morton early leader in Sopot after 2 races

Louise Morton, Charlie Cumbley and Sam Haines (3, 2) GBR 41, lead the 5.5 Metre World Championship after two races in Sopot, Poland on Tuesday after Monday was blown out with strong winds.

Second are Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Lasse Berthelsen and Herve Cunningham (6, 1) NOR 68, tied on 7 pts with Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey and Ruairidh Scott (1, 6) GBR 43.

Race 1 was started in 8-10 knots with most of the fleet following the shifts inshore. Peter Morton on The Jean Genie made the best of it to round ahead and led all the way round the three laps to take the win.

A huge shift in Race 2 split the fleet at the top mark and the race was abandoned.

In the rerun, Louise Morton’s Girls on Film led until just short of the second top mark, when Bent Christian’s Otto, favouring the left passed in a another big left hand shift to take the win.



Racing at the 2025 5.5 Metre World Championship in Sopot continues until Friday 13 June.

5.5 Metre 2025 World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (20 entries)

1st GBR 41 Girls on Film – Louise Morton Samuel Haines Charlie Cumbley – 3 2 – – 5 pts

2nd NOR 68 OTTO – Bent Christian Wilhelmsen Lasse Berthelsen Herve Cunningham – 6 1 – – 7 pts

3rd GBR 43 The Jean Genie – Peter Morton Andrew Palfrey Ruairidh Scott – 1 6 – – 7 pts

4th POL 17 Aspire – Przemek Gacek Kilian Weise Mateusz Kusznierewicz – 5 3 – – 8 pts

5th SUI 233 Marie-Françoise XXII – Jürg Menzi Jürgen Eiermann Christof Wilke – 2 7 – – 9 pts

6th SUI 201 TBA – Donald Lippert Ralf Goepfert Jörg Sonntag – 7 5 – – 12 pts

7th AUS 66 Ku-Ring-Gai III – John Bacon Edward Wright Joost Houweling – 10 4 – – 14 pts

8th BAH 25 New Moon 3 – Mark Holowesko Christoph Burger Peter Vlasov – 4 12 – – 16 pts

9th AUS 44 Manly – Marc Ryan Dave Edwards Josh Grace – 8 10 – – 18 pts

10th SUI 214 Caracole – Bernard Haissly Nicolas Berthoud Daniel Stampfli – 12 8 – – 20 pts

