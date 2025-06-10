470 Worlds – Hannah Bristow and James Taylor hold third after three races

Racing on day two of the World Championship in Gdynia, Poland, was abandoned after just one race completed for both fleets.

After three races now completed and with the first discard in play, the French team of Matisse Pacaud and Lucie de Gennes (1, 1, -10) lead counting their two wins from day 1.

In second place are Germany’s Theres Dahnke and Paco Melzer (-3, 2, 2) tied on 4 pts with Britain’s James Taylor and Hannah Bristow (2, 2, -10).

Winner of Tuesday’s blue flight race was Malte Winkel and Paula Amelie Schutze GER now 11th overall and, winner of the yellow flight was Britain’s Haydn Sewell and Daniela Fusco-House in 22nd overall.

The second race was abandoned due to unstable wind shifts and with the breeze dropping significantly. Wednesday’s forecast looks better. The first start is planned for 12:00 with three races scheduled.

2025 470 World Championship – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (49 entries)

1st FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 1 1 -10 – – 2 pts

2nd GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Lucie DE GENNES – – -3 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd GBR 9 James TAYLOR and Hannah BRISTOW – – 2 2 -10 – – 4 pts

4th GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – 1 4 -7 – – 5 pts

5th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 2 3 -12 – – 5 pts

6th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR HERNANDEZ and Marta CARDONA ALCÁNTARA – – -5 1 5 – – 6 pts

7th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Alejandro DE MAQUA XALABARDER – – -13 5 2 – – 7 pts

8th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC-SZOTA and Szymon WIERZBICKI – – 4 -15 3 – – 7 pts

9th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Giulio CALABRO’ – – 3 -7 4 – – 7 pts

10th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Niklas HABERL – – 5 3 -9 – – 8 pts

11th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Paula Amelie SCHÜTZE – – 8 UFD 1 – – 9 pts

12th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOAO – – -6 6 6 – – 12 pts

13th FRA 7 Lomane VALADE and Carolina JOAO – – -7 6 6 – – 12 pts

14th BRA 11 Juliana MARTINS DUQUE and Rafael BRITTO MARTINS SILVA – – -9 5 8 – – 13 pts

15th BRA 21 Henrique HADDAD and Ana BARBACHAN – – 10 4 -11 – – 14 pts

Other GBR:

17th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 4 -14 11 – – 15 pts

22nd GBR 8 Haydn SEWELL and Daniela FUSCO-HOUSE – – -20 17 1 – – 18 pts

24th GBR 42 Alice DAVIS and Oscar CAWTHORNE – – 12 -13 7 – – 19 pts

Full results available here . . .