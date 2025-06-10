ILCA Masters Nationals and EurILCA UK Masters at Hayling Island

Over one hundred competitors were at Hayling Island SC for the ILCA 6 & 7 Masters Nationals and EurILCA UK Masters where eight races were completed for both fleets.

Jon Emmett of Castle Cove SC was the overall ILCA 6 winner, edging out Ross Harvey of Stokes Bay SC for a 3.5 pts victory.

Third was Hywel Roberts, fourth Stephen Cockerill and fifth Jose Maria Van der Ploeg of Spain.

First female was Roberta Hartley of Parkstone YC (15th overall), second Sarah Cockerill of Stokes Bay SC and third Ann Keates of Parkstone YC.

In the all-male ILCA 7 fleet, Orlando Gledhill of Queen Mary SC took a 2pts overall victory. Second was Mark Lyttle of Queen Mary and third Thomas W. Mueller of Germany.

Fourth was Nick Harrison , fifth Benoit Meesemaecker of France and sixth Craig Williamson.

ILCA 6 Masters & EurILCA Nationals (63 entries)

1st GBR Jon Emmett M Castle Cove SC Male – – 13 pts

2nd GBR Ross Harvey AM Stokes Bay SC Male – – 16.5 pts

3rd GBR Hywel Roberts M PYC Male – – 25 pts

4th GBR Stephen Cockerill GM Stokes Bay SC Male – – 31 pts

5th ESP Jose Maria Van der Ploeg GGM Club Nautic El Balis Male – – 53 pts

6th GBR Ian Gregory M Frensham Pond SC Male – – 61 pts

7th ARG Franco Riquelme Antonetti AM CNMP Male – – 66 pts

8th GBR Neil Davies AM Parkstone YC Male – – 69 pts

9th GBR Jon Gay M Lochaber YC Male – – 76 pts

10th ESP Miguel Noguer GGM El Masnou Male – – 77 pts

11th GBR Bob Cudmore GM Parkstone YC Male – – 79 pts

12th GBR Ulf Myrin GM HKKK Male – – 92 pts

13th GBR Phil Bevan GM Lyme Regis SC Male – – 100 pts

14th SUI Fredrik Hedlund M Bunchillon YC Male – – 106 pts

15th GBR Roberta Hartley GM Parkstone YC Female – – 112 pts

16th NED Kim Tan GGM VWDTP Male – – 114 pts

17th GBR Sarah Cockerill GM Stokes bay SC Female – – 120 pts

18th GBR Ann Keates GGM Parkstone YC Female – – 123.5 pts

19th FRA JeanPhilippe Galle GGM Saint Raphael Male – – 127 pts

20th FRA Pierre Nove-Josserand GGM St Raphael France Male – – 135 pts

ILCA 7 Masters & EurILCA Nationals (50 entries)

1st GBR Orlando Gledhill M Queen Mary SC Male – – 24 pts

2nd GBR Mark Lyttle GM Queen Mary SC Male – – 26 pts

3rd GER Thomas W. Mueller GM Segel Club Laach Mayen Male – – 30 pts

4th GBR Nick Harrison GGM Stokes Bay SC Male – – 31 pts

5th FRA Benoit Meesemaecker GM Saint barth YC Male – – 36 pts

6th GBR Craig Williamson AM Staunton Harold SC Male – – 54 pts

7th GBR Stuart Hudson GM Lymington Town SC Male – – 59 pts

8th GBR Tim Law GGM Salcombe YC Male – – 60 pts

9th GBR Andy Le Grice M Warsash SC Male – – 68.5 pts

10th GBR Chris Ellyatt GM Queen Mary SC Male – – 70 pts

11th GBR Alan Davis GM Parkstone YC Male – – 80 pts

12th GBR Tony Woods GM Queen Mary SC Male – – 85 pts

13th ITA Giuseppe Cavalli GGM CVGargnano Male – – 86 pts

14th GBR Simon Barrington GM Shoreham SC Male – – 90 pts

15th GBR Martin Frary M Stokes Bay SC Male – – 91 pts

Full results available here . . .