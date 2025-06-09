Hornet National Championship at Royal Torbay

Nathan Bachelor and Sam Pascoe produce a masterclass in windy weather sailing, to take the 2025 Hornet National Championship title.

19 Hornets made it to the Royal Torbay Yacht Club for the Torquey rainy season, where Bachelor and Pascoe took eight race wins to claim the 2025 title.

Second were Mike Mcnamara and Harry Chatterton, finishing with a string of second and third places for 16 pts, with third Terry Curtis and Gavin Pouloin with 22 pts.

The Hornet, a hot-shot class of the 1950s from the pen of Jack Holt. Originally designed with a mainsail, small jib and a sliding seat, the class has been progressively updated with the adoption of trapeze, larger sails, a reduction of overall weight limits, and new hull/deck construction.

National Hornet 2025 UK Championship – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard

1st 2168 Nathan Batchelor / Sam Pascoe – Tynemouth SC – – 7 pts

2nd 2109 Mike Mcnamara / Harry Chatterton Grimsby Cleethorpes YC – – 16 pts

3rd 2093 Terry Curtis / Gavin Pouloin – Castle Cove SC – – 22 pts

4th 2160 Nigel Skudder / Keith Hills – Starcross YC – – 36 pts

5th 2113 Jake Willars / John Tailby – Notts County – – 43 pts

6th 2165 Richard Garry / Sam Woolner – Starcross Y.C. – – 44 pts

7th 2077 Tim Coombe / James Beer – Starcross YC – – 54 pts

8th 2193 Justin Jones / Chris Anderson -The Chase SC – – 57 pts

9th 2176 Gareth Russell / Will Russell – Grafham WSC – – 63 pts

10th 2190 Kevin Francis / Jonathan Osgood – Castle Cove SC – – 69 pts

