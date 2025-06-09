Gimson and Burnet win Nacra European gold, 49er silver for Pank and Grit

The Nacra17, 49er and 49erFX 2025 European titles were confirmed after Medal Races at the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet are the Nacra 17 European champions, with silver for Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giuilei of Italy, and Bronze for Tim Mournic and Aloise Retornaz of France.

In the men’s 49er Spain’s Martin and Jaime Wizner took the European title ahead of Britain’s William Pank and Thommie Grit.

Bronze went to Tal Sade with Maor Abu (ISR).

The women’s 49erFX European title went to Marla Bregmann and Hanna Wille of Germany, with silver for Aleksandra Melizcka and Sandra Jankowiak of Poland.

Bronze for Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts of Belgium. Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey finished sixth (7th overall).

Overall FX event winners were Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance of Canada.

Overall 49er winners Seb Menzies and George Lee Rush of New Zealand.

Full results available here . . .