Diego Botin’s Spain win New York’s winner-takes-all shootout

Diego Botin’s Spain recorded back-to-back event wins after spectacularly beating New Zealand and France in New York’s winner-takes-all shootout.

The Spanish won the start and led all the way to the finish, holding off the Pete Burling’s New Zealand with a slim three second lead at each gate. Quentin Delapierre’s France finished third.

It marks a second consecutive win for the Spanish, after their win in San Francisco, and means Diego Botin’s team takes the top spot on the 2025 Season Leaderboard – pushing the Tom Slingsby’s BONDS Flying Roos into second place. An improved performance for the Kiwis in New York meanwhile sees them move into third overall.

The New York victory followed a tough second day for Spain, just managing to edge out Mubadala Brazil in the last qualifying fleet race, and grab the third Final race spot with an up-and-down 1-4-3-2-11-7 scorecard.

Emirates Team GBR finished in eighth place after a scrappy performance, and sit in fourth on the overall Leaderboard.

But that was better than the disappointing performance for Red Bull Italy and home favourites the United States, who finished in 11th and 12th respectively, both with nil points.

Ben Ainslie’s Emirates Team GBR will be looking for a better performance on home turf at the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Portsmouth UK on 19 and 20 July.