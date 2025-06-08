Jürg Menzi wins third 5.5 Metre Scandinavian Gold Cup

Jürg Menzi sailing with Jürgen Eiermann and Christof Wilke won the 2025 Scandinavian Gold Cup in Sopot, Poland, after the event went the full length to seven races.

Marie-Françoise XXII (SUI 233) Aspire (POL 17) and Artemis (NOR 57) each took a race win in the finals – the first to three wins takes victory – before Jürg Menzi’s Marie-Françoise XXII led all the way in the final race (R7) to reach three race wins and win the Cup for the third time.



Meanwhile in the President’s Cup, Girls on Film (GBR 41) of Louise Morton, Charlie Cumbley and Sam Haines, won both races to win on countback from current world champions Ku-Ring-Gai III (AUS 66) of John Bacon, Edward Wright and Joost Houweling.

The fleet now has a day off on Sunday. The class AGM will be held in the morning followed by the Scandinavian Gold Cup prizegiving and world championship opening ceremony in the evening. Racing for the 5.5 Metre Worlds starts Monday.