49er and Nacra 17 European Championships secured day early

Both the 49er and Nacra 17 European Championships were secured with one fleet race and one medal race remaining to be sailed on Sunday.

Britain’s John Gimson with Anna Burnet might have been picked to win here in Thessaloniki with their long history of light wind excellence, and they delivered.

Gimson and Burnet are 32 points ahead with a sixth as a discard, with the final fleet race and a medal race remaining for Sunday.

New Zealand’s Seb Menzies and George Lee Rush are relative rookies in the 49er fleet, yet they pulled into an even larger lead of 35 points to secure the 49er Open title.

Second placed Umpierre and Diz (URU) have a single fleet race followed by the medal race scheduled for the final day.

Britain’s William Pank and Thommie Grit held onto their 3rd place, and will battle for a 49er podium finish on Sunday.



In the 49erFX fleet, Georgia and Antonia Lewin-Lafrance (CAN) have a 12 point lead from Aleksandra Melzacka and Sandra Jankowwiak (POL) and Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille (GER) in the battle for the podium places.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidy are 7th, and Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson 8th overall in the FX.

Full results available here . . .