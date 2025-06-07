Diego Botin’s Spain take day 1 lead at Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix

Diego Botin’s Spain Team raced into a five point lead after three races on the first day of the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix.

The Spanish rose to the top of the fleet across a reduced three fleet race schedule due to light and fickle conditions, which piled the pressure on executing solid starts. Team crews were reduced to three persons, increased to four for the second and third fleet races, with athletes swapping roles in an effort to be as adaptable as possible.

The ROCKWOOL DEN Team (3, 4, 2) sit in second tied on 20 points with France (6, 3, 4).

In fourth are Pete Burling’s New Zealand team (2, 11, 1) with 18 pts. The other race winners were the Australian Bonds Flying Roos (6, 1, 10) in 6th place.

Britain’s Emirates GBR had a tough day, an 11, 6, 9 scoreline putting them 10th in the 12 boat fleet.

New Zealand, Mubadala Brazil and BONDS Flying Roos are all within reach of the podium when racing resumes on Sunday.