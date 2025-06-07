The Island Sailing Club Race Round the Island 2025 – First finishers

The multihull Zoulou, skippered by 84-year-old Peter Cunningham, was first to cross the line, with an elapsed time of 3:26:20.

First start from the the Royal Yacht Squadron starting line to the westward was at 07:30 hrs 7 June 2025 for the IRC Group 0. IRC Group 1 and Clipper Yachts. Followed by the Multihulls and the Gaffer classes. The final start was for IRC Group 8 at 08:50 hrs.

IRC Overall – FIrst finishers –

1st JOLT 3 – MON52 – TP52 IRC – PETER HARRISON Skipper MATT ADAMS

Finished 12:04:00 Elapsed 04:34:00 Corrected 06:25:31

2nd GLADIATOR – GBR11152 – TP52 JV – AJ LANGLEY Skipper FEARGAL FINLAY

Finished 12:16:37 Elapsed 04:46:37 Corrected 06:38:58

3rd OCEAN BREEZE – NED70 – ANDREW SIMPSON FOUNDATION – VOLVO OPEN 70 – ANDREW LAWSON

Finished 07 Jun 2025 12:13:37 Elapsed 04:43:37 Corrected 07:56:46

See more at official website . . . https://racing.islandsc.org.uk/