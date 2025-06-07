5.5 Metre Scandinavian Gold Cup in Sopot – Three face-off in final stage

Three boats are now through to the final stage of the 5.5 Metre Scandinavian Gold Cup in Sopot, Poland.

Aspire POL 17 – Przemysław Gacek, Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Kilian Weise

Marie-Françoise XXII SUI 233 – Jürg Menzi, Jürgen Eiermann, Christof Wilke

Artemis NOR 57 – Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne Trond, Solli-Sæther



So, after three races each have won one race each.

Each needs two more race wins to take victory. These three progress to the final series, while all the rest are eliminated and can now sail the remaining day of the President’s Cup.

Ku-Ring-Gai III (AUS 66) of John Bacon, Ed Wright and Joost Houweling lead the President’s Cup, and Girls on Film (GBR 41) of Louise Morton, Charlie Cumbley and Sam Haines took a win apiece in the President’s Cup, with Ku-Ring-Gai III holding a two-point lead going into the final day.