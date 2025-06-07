49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 Europeans – 13 of the 25 strong 49er gold fleet DSQ

A full day of racing with all three fleets adding to their scorelines on day 4 of the 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 Europeans in Thessaloniki.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1, 2, 1) now have a 25 point lead in the Nacra after eight races. Clearly – they have a game plan and are executing it well. “Today the wind had more power to it and built a bit, so we even foiled upwind in the third race,” said Gimson.

While in the 49er the Kiwi pair, Seb Menzies and George Lee Rush (1, 5) have a 16 point lead after avoiding the mass disqualification in the first race of the day – 13 of the 25 strong gold fleet DSQ.

Hernan Umpiere and Fernando Diz (DSQ, 1) of Uruguay were not so lucky, but recovered with a win in the second race . . . they drop to 5th overall.

Britain’s William Pank and Thommie Grit (9, 3) continued their softly, softly progress to move into 3rd overall.

Not so good a day for Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidy (4, 27, 17) in the 49erFX, who piled-up the points and dropped to 7th overall.

Germany’s Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille (8, 1, 9) out-scored Poland’s Aleksandra Melzacka and Sandra Jankowiak (25, 5, 3) to take a six point lead in the FX after 8 races.



Saturday will decide the composition of the Medal fleets.

Nacra 17 – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (27 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 3 6 2 1 2 1 2 1 – – 12 pts

2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 1 1 8 9 9 13 6 7 – – 41 pts

3rd ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 9 10 6 14 4 2 4 8 – – 43 pts

4th FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Aloise RETORNAZ 8 14 9 3 13 8 3 2 – – 46 pts

5th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 5 4 25 13 3 6 14 3 – – 48 pts

6th CHN 661 Huicong MAI and Linlin CHEN 13 12 1 12 8 3 13 6 – – 55 pts

49er – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (54 entries)

1st NZL 250 Seb MENZIES and George LEE RUSH 15 7 5 2 3 1 1 5 – – 24 pts

2nd DEN 66 Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN 3 7 13 3 10 2 2 19 – – 40 pts

3rd GBR 999 William PANK and Thommie GRIT 19 2 13 4 16 3 9 3 – – 50 pts

4th ISR 125 Illy WUREIT and Yuval BARNOON 13 8 3 4 26 5 11 7 – – 51 pts

5th URU 14 Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ 12 4 2 28 2 5 26 1 – – 52 pts

6th USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and Trevor BORNARTH 18 3 4 9 8 6 7 25 – – 55 pts

49erFX – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (30 entries)

1st GER 55 Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE 5 31 4 3 5 8 1 9 – – 35 pts

2nd POL 14 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 1 6 2 18 6 25 5 3 – – 41 pts

3rd CAN 71 Georgia LEWIN-LAFRANCE and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE 10 7 5 15 1 3 14 2 – – 42 pts

4th GER 17 Sophie STEINLEIN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER 9 1 13 4 16 5 2 15 – – 49 pts

5th BEL 18 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS 8 13 14 5 4 7 7 29 – – 58 pts

6th FRA 19 Mathilde LOVADINA and Lou BERTHOMIEU 15 4 15 2 13 12 8 7 – – 61 pts

7th GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 3 14 1 1 27 4 27 17 – – 67 pts

