SailGP teams return for The Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix

The SailGP League will return to the water for The Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix after an extended break.

This weekend (7/8 June) will see all twelve SailGP teams back on the race course after a fleet-wide major wingsail reconstruction programme, triggered by the spectacular collapse of the wingsail on the Australian boat at the San Francisco event back in March.

The testing and analysis of that incident confirmed a bonding issue in some shear webs across the F50 fleet, resulting in all twelve wingsails being “almost re-manufactured” alongside other upgrades. This meant that May’s Brazilian event in Rio de Janeiro had to be cancelled and it is now eleven weeks since the last competitive event.

The New York event will also see the return of Nicolai Sehested’s ROCKWOOL DEN, after missing two events following significant damage after colliding with a race mark in the first fleet race of Los Angeles.

Other major changes in the SailGP fleet downtime has been two major team ownershp changes.

The Australian team is now co-owned by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, and renamed the BONDS Flying Roos with Skipper/Driver remaining in the hands of three-time SailGP Championship winner Tom Slingsby.

The Red Bull Italy team has been acquired by a consortium led by Muse Capital founding partner, Assia Grazioli Venier, and luxury brand entrepreneur, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, and Anne Hathawaywith. With one of the world’s most decorated sailors and SailGP icon, Jimmy Spithill, as CEO and co-owner.

After the New York event the SailGP circuit will head to Europe with the Emirates Great Britain Sail GP at Portsmouth on the south coast of the UK over the weekend of 19 – 20 July.

2025 SailGP Championship Circuit after 5 events

1st Australia – Tom Slingsby – 39 pts

2nd Great Britain – Dylan Fletcher – 38 pts

3rd Spain – Diego Botin – 36 pts

4th New Zealand – Peter Burling – 35 pts

5th Canada – Giles Scott – 34 pts

6th France – Quentin Delapierre – 28 pts

7th Switzerland – Sébastien Schneiter – 18 pts

8th Italy – Ruggero Tita – 13 pts

9th Denmark – Nicolai Sehested – 9 pts

10th Brazil – Martine Grael – 2 pts

11th United States – Taylor Canfield – 2 pts

12th Germany – Erik Heil – 1 pts