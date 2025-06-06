Slow start to 5.5 Metre Scandinavian Gold Cup in Sopot

The Scandinavian Gold Cup opened Thursday in Sopot, Poland, with seven 5.5 Metres competing for this historic and iconic trophy that dates back to 1922.

Unfortunately, the race committee had to abandon the first Gold Cup race with no chance of any boat making the time limit.

Meanwhile, next week’s defending World Champions Ku-Ring-Gai III (AUS 66) of John Bacon, Ed Wright and Joost Houweling won the only race completed in the President’s Cup in less than a knot of wind, with just six minutes left to the time limit.

Otto (NOR 68) of Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Lasse Berthelsen and Herve Cunningham crossed five minutes later . . . the rest of the fleet did not finish.

Both fleets were then sent ashore and racing was later abandoned for the day.

Friday’s forecast is better. Three races are planned for the President’s Cup on Friday.