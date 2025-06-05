49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 Europeans – 49er fleet’s turn to play catch-up on day 3

It was the men’s 49er fleet turn to play catch-up with a grueling seven-hour day on the water in Thessaloniki.

The Kiwi pair, Seb Menzies and George Lee Rush were the day’s winners, a 2, 3, 1, score moving them into the lead, seven points clear of Hernan Umpiere and Fernando Diz (28, 2, 5) of Uruguay.

In third are Denmark’s Frederik Rask and Jakob Jensen (3, 10, 2) and fourth Andrew Mollerus and Trevor Bornarth (9, 8, 6) of the USA.

Britain’s William Pank and Thommie Grit (4, 16, 3) improved to finish the day in 11th. Arran Holman and Freddie Lonsdale are 25th.

The 49erFX and Nacra 17 fleets never managed to hold any racing.

The 49er gold and silver fleets, FX, and Nacra 17 each have two more days of fleet racing before the medal race day on Sunday. The forecast continues to indicate light winds.

49er – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (54 entries)

1st NZL Seb MENZIES and George LEE RUSH 15 7 5 2 3 1 – – 18 pts

2nd URU Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ 12 4 2 28 2 5 – – 25 pts

3rd DEN Frederik RASK and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN 3 7 13 3 10 2 – – 25 pts

4th USA Andrew MOLLERUS and Trevor BORNARTH 18 3 4 9 8 6 – – 30 pts

5th IRL Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE 6 14 2 3 20 6 – – 31 pts

6th USA Nevin SNOW and Ian MACDIARMID 1 11 8 6 7 21 – – 33 pts

Best GBR

11th GBR William PANK and Thommie GRIT 19 2 13 4 16 3 – – 38 pts

Nacra 17 – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (27 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 3 6 2 1 2 – – 8 pts

2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 1 1 8 9 9 – – 19 pts

3rd AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 5 4 25 13 3 – – 25 pts

49erFX – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (30 entries)

1st POL 14 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 1 6 2 18 6 – – 15 pts

2nd GER 55 Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE 5 31 4 3 5 – – 17 pts

3rd GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 3 14 1 1 28 – – 19 pts

Full results available here . . .