49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17Europeans – Day 2 Gimson and Burnet lead Nacra

Day 2 of the 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 European Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Three races were completed for the Nacra 17 and the 49erFX, but no racing was possible for the 49er in the continuing light wind conditionds.

It was a good day for Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (2, 1, 2) who move into an 11pt lead in the Nacra17.

Sofia Giunchiglia and Giulia Schio (8, 9, 9) of Italy slip to second, with Laura Farese and Matthäus Zochling (25, 13, 3) of Austria in third.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey posted back-to-back wins and a dicarded 28th in the 49erFX, to move into third overall, just four points off the leaders, Poland’s Alexendra Melzacka and Sandra Jankowiak (2, 18, 6).

Melzacka and Jankowiak now have a two point advantage over Marla Bergmann and Hanna Wille ( 4, 3, 5) of Germany.

Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson GBR (6, 10,7) are 10th.



The wind was fading out in the third FX/Nacra 17 race of the day, and by the time the 49er got to the course, it did not improve. After a couple hours of waiting, the day was canceled without any more racing for the men.

Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger of Austria have a 7 point lead after three races on day 1. Best placed of the Brits are William Pank and Thommie Grit in 21st.

Nacra 17 – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (27 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 3 6 2 1 2 – – 8 pts

2nd ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI 1 1 8 9 9 – – 19 pts

3rd AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 5 4 25 13 3 – – 25 pts

4th ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 9 10 6 14 4 – – 29 pts

5th CHN 661 Huicong MAI and Linlin CHEN 13 12 1 12 8 – – 33 pts

6th FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Aloise RETORNAZ 8 14 9 3 13 – – 33 pts

49erFX – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard(30 entries)

1st POL 14 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 1 6 2 18 6 – – 15 pts

2nd GER 55 Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE 5 31 4 3 5 – – 17 pts

3rd GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 3 14 1 1 28 – – 19 pts

4th CAN 71 Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE 10 7 5 15 1 – – 23 pts

5th GER 17 Sophie STEINLEIN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER 9 1 13 4 17 – – 27 pts

6th CZE 138 Zofia BURSKA and Sara TKADLECOVA 6 5 9 7 14 – – 27 pts

