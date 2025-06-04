RS Elite 2025 UK National Championship at Cowes

The Rooster RS Elite 2025 UK National Championship returns to Cowes as part of the Royal Thames Yacht Club 250th Anniversary Regatta.
Founded in 1775, the Royal Thames Yacht Club (RTYC) is one of the world’s oldest yacht clubs, & this year’s regatta will celebrate this milestone both on and off the water.
Racing starts for the ‘elites’ on Wednesday 11 June whilst the other classes join the regatta over the following days. With 200 boats competing over a number of race courses it will be quite a spectacle to see from ‘Classics’ to ‘Admiral Cuppers’.
2024 National Champion Russell Peters will be back to defend the title but Ossie Stewart, Tom Hewitson & Matt Abbiss will be fighting to knock him off the top spot.
Joe Llewellyn is the new owner of #7 with Chris Draper onboard, whilst RTYC Academy have supported their top team racing sailors with an entry to the class, sailing #66. Burnham YC have three boats making the journey from the east coast.
In addition to the racing, the event will feature a Regatta Village, offering a social hub with food & drink vendors plus entertainment for sailors & spectators. The highlight on Saturday evening will be a live band, fireworks display, and a DJ set from Olympic sailor DJ Mark Covell.
We also have our own social programme including welcome drinks at The Royal Yacht Squadron, a BBQ at RORC plus a prize-giving dinner at Royal London YC. Even the weather forecast looks good with sunshine & fair winds.
For more information about the regatta see the Anniversary Site, racing.royalthames.com
Rooster RS Elite UK National Championship Entry
GBR 6 Lite Bloo – Ady Ward
GBR 7 Team Musto – Joe Llewellyn
GBR 13 GBR13 – Graham Dale-Jones
GBR 15 Craic Addict – Nick Peters
GBR 20 Riff Raff – Russell Peters
GBR 44 Eclipse – Elliot Caldwell
GBR 46 The Doctor – Pete Copsey
GBR 55 Wombat – Mark Holliday
GBR 61 Disco Inferno 3.2 – Matt Abbiss
GBR 65 Vagrant – Toby Strauss / Aidan Mitchell
GBR 67 More T Vicar – Ossie Stewart
GBR 69 SAPPHIRE – Barry Parkin / David Nicholls
GBR 76 Foudafafa – Adrian Williams
GBR 83 Blind Squirrel – Bill Blank
GBR 84 Aurora – Fraser Elms
GBR 92 Urafiki – James Yearsley
GBR 93 Merlin – Simon Radford
GBR 100 Soak Therapy – Tom Hewitson
GBR 107 All the Gear – Neil Fulcher