RS Elite 2025 UK National Championship at Cowes

The Rooster RS Elite 2025 UK National Championship returns to Cowes as part of the Royal Thames Yacht Club 250th Anniversary Regatta.

Founded in 1775, the Royal Thames Yacht Club (RTYC) is one of the world’s oldest yacht clubs, & this year’s regatta will celebrate this milestone both on and off the water.

Racing starts for the ‘elites’ on Wednesday 11 June whilst the other classes join the regatta over the following days. With 200 boats competing over a number of race courses it will be quite a spectacle to see from ‘Classics’ to ‘Admiral Cuppers’.

2024 National Champion Russell Peters will be back to defend the title but Ossie Stewart, Tom Hewitson & Matt Abbiss will be fighting to knock him off the top spot.

Joe Llewellyn is the new owner of #7 with Chris Draper onboard, whilst RTYC Academy have supported their top team racing sailors with an entry to the class, sailing #66. Burnham YC have three boats making the journey from the east coast.

In addition to the racing, the event will feature a Regatta Village, offering a social hub with food & drink vendors plus entertainment for sailors & spectators. The highlight on Saturday evening will be a live band, fireworks display, and a DJ set from Olympic sailor DJ Mark Covell.

We also have our own social programme including welcome drinks at The Royal Yacht Squadron, a BBQ at RORC plus a prize-giving dinner at Royal London YC. Even the weather forecast looks good with sunshine & fair winds.

For more information about the regatta see the Anniversary Site, racing.royalthames.com

Rooster RS Elite UK National Championship Entry

GBR 6 Lite Bloo – Ady Ward

GBR 7 Team Musto – Joe Llewellyn

GBR 13 GBR13 – Graham Dale-Jones

GBR 15 Craic Addict – Nick Peters

GBR 20 Riff Raff – Russell Peters

GBR 44 Eclipse – Elliot Caldwell

GBR 46 The Doctor – Pete Copsey

GBR 55 Wombat – Mark Holliday

GBR 61 Disco Inferno 3.2 – Matt Abbiss

GBR 65 Vagrant – Toby Strauss / Aidan Mitchell

GBR 67 More T Vicar – Ossie Stewart

GBR 69 SAPPHIRE – Barry Parkin / David Nicholls

GBR 76 Foudafafa – Adrian Williams

GBR 83 Blind Squirrel – Bill Blank

GBR 84 Aurora – Fraser Elms

GBR 92 Urafiki – James Yearsley

GBR 93 Merlin – Simon Radford

GBR 100 Soak Therapy – Tom Hewitson

GBR 107 All the Gear – Neil Fulcher