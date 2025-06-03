European Championship 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 – Day 1

Day 1 of the 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 European Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Three races were completed for the 49er, and two races for the 49erFX and Nacra 17, in very challenging conditions with light wind speeds and quite big shifts.

The 54-boat 49er field was split into two fleets and started off the regatta after the sea breeze arrived around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger (2, 5, 4) of Austria have a 7pts lead over defending European Open Champions Hernan Umpiere and Fernando Diz (12, 4, 2) of Uruguay, with Nevin Snow and Ian Macdiarmid 1, 11, 8) of the USA in third.

Best placed of the Brits were William Pank and Thommie Grit (19, 2, 13) in 21st place

The Nacra and FX fleets then headed to the water to race into the twilight. Both fleets attempted their third scheduled race but they had to be abandoned.

In the 49erFX, Poland’s Alexendra Melzacka and Sandra Jankowiak (1, 6) are tied on 7pts with Sofia Giunchiglia and Giulia Schio (4, 3) of Italy. Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (3, 14) are in 5th place.

In the Nacra Italy’s Gigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei stormed out of the gates, to claim both race wins, putting them 7pts clear of Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3, 6) and Austria’s Laura Farese and Matthäus Zochling (5, 4).

Nacra 17 – Leaders after 2 races (27 entries)

1st ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 3 6 – – 9 pts

3rd AUT Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 5 4 – – 9 pts

4th AUS Brin LIDDELL and Rhiannan BROWN – – 10 8 – – 18 pts

5th AUS Archie GARGETT and Sarah HOFFMAN – – 17 2 – – 19 pts

6th ESP Daniel de la CASA and Nora GARCIA – – 16 3 – – 19 pts

49erFX – Leaders after 2 races (30 entries)

1st POL Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK – – 1 6 – – 7 pts

2nd ITA Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Giulia SCHIO – – 4 3 – – 7 pts

3rd GER Sophie STEINLEIN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER – – 9 1 – – 10 pts

4th CVE Zofia BURSKA and Sara TKADLECOVA – – 6 5 – – 11 pts

5th GBR Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 3 14 – – 17 pts

6th CAN Georgia LEWIN-LAFRANCE and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 10 7 – – 17 pts

49er – Leaders after 3 races (54 entries)

1st AUT Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 2 5 4 – – 11 pts

2nd URJ Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ – – 12 4 2 – – 18 pts

3rd USA Nevin SNOW and Ian MACDIARMID – – 1 11 8 – – 20 pts

4th POL Mikolaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – 4 2 15 – – 21 pts

5th IRL Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 6 14 2 – – 22 pts

6th AUS Harry PRICE and Max PAUL – – 16 6 1 – – 23 pts

Full results available here . . .