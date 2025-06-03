European Championship 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 – Day 1

Day 1 of the 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 European Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece.
Three races were completed for the 49er, and two races for the 49erFX and Nacra 17, in very challenging conditions with light wind speeds and quite big shifts.
The 54-boat 49er field was split into two fleets and started off the regatta after the sea breeze arrived around 2:30 in the afternoon.
Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger (2, 5, 4) of Austria have a 7pts lead over defending European Open Champions Hernan Umpiere and Fernando Diz (12, 4, 2) of Uruguay, with Nevin Snow and Ian Macdiarmid 1, 11, 8) of the USA in third.
Best placed of the Brits were William Pank and Thommie Grit (19, 2, 13) in 21st place
The Nacra and FX fleets then headed to the water to race into the twilight. Both fleets attempted their third scheduled race but they had to be abandoned.
In the 49erFX, Poland’s Alexendra Melzacka and Sandra Jankowiak (1, 6) are tied on 7pts with Sofia Giunchiglia and Giulia Schio (4, 3) of Italy. Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (3, 14) are in 5th place.
In the Nacra Italy’s Gigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei stormed out of the gates, to claim both race wins, putting them 7pts clear of Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3, 6) and Austria’s Laura Farese and Matthäus Zochling (5, 4).
Nacra 17 – Leaders after 2 races (27 entries)
1st ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 3 6 – – 9 pts
3rd AUT Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 5 4 – – 9 pts
4th AUS Brin LIDDELL and Rhiannan BROWN – – 10 8 – – 18 pts
5th AUS Archie GARGETT and Sarah HOFFMAN – – 17 2 – – 19 pts
6th ESP Daniel de la CASA and Nora GARCIA – – 16 3 – – 19 pts
49erFX – Leaders after 2 races (30 entries)
1st POL Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK – – 1 6 – – 7 pts
2nd ITA Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Giulia SCHIO – – 4 3 – – 7 pts
3rd GER Sophie STEINLEIN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER – – 9 1 – – 10 pts
4th CVE Zofia BURSKA and Sara TKADLECOVA – – 6 5 – – 11 pts
5th GBR Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 3 14 – – 17 pts
6th CAN Georgia LEWIN-LAFRANCE and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 10 7 – – 17 pts
49er – Leaders after 3 races (54 entries)
1st AUT Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 2 5 4 – – 11 pts
2nd URJ Hernan UMPIERRE and Fernando DIZ – – 12 4 2 – – 18 pts
3rd USA Nevin SNOW and Ian MACDIARMID – – 1 11 8 – – 20 pts
4th POL Mikolaj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – 4 2 15 – – 21 pts
5th IRL Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 6 14 2 – – 22 pts
6th AUS Harry PRICE and Max PAUL – – 16 6 1 – – 23 pts