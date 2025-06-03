The 2025 RS700 Europeans in Riva had it all: epic conditions, technical racing, close battles, and the unique magic of Lake Garda.

The RS700 fleet gathered at the legendary Riva del Garda for the 2025 Blue Garden Riva Cup and RS700 European Championships.

Rob Higgins, ever the master of consistency, winning six of the eight races, to clinch the championship with a race to spare, showing everyone how it’s done.

Behind him, James Clark and Adam Phlon, who each had a race win, were locked in a duel for second, with Clark’s fourth place edging Phlon’s sixth at the final race finish.

Meanwhile, Matt Conner’s regatta came to a dramatic end when his mast snapped in two at the spreaders during the final race; a cruel blow after a solid week. He was towed back in by the RIB, rig shattered, but spirits unbroken.

From sun-drenched cliff flyers to chaotic starts, broken gear to boat-park beers, it was a week that captured everything great about the class.

Garda delivered. The fleet delivered. And we’ll be back.

RS700 European Championship Final Results after 8 races



1st GBR 1029 Rob Higgins – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 1055 James Clark – – 20 pts

3rd CZE 1035 Adam Plhon – – 23 pts

4th GBR 1042 Peter Purkiss – – 26 pts

5th CZE 951 Marek DudAik – – 34 pts

6th GBR 1060 Matt Conner – – 41 pts

7th GBR 1063 Elliot Booley – – 51 pts

8th GBR 1049 Simon Hawes – – 62 pts

9th CZE 729 Jiri Smrcka – – 67 pts

10th GBR 1068 Roland Smith – – 69 pts

11th CZE 1043 Jiri Kuthan – – 70 pts

12th CZE 875 Jan Dvorak – – 79 pts

13th FRA 798 Boullenger Guy – – 79 pts

14th ITA 885 Edoardo Pivato – – 81 pts

15th GBR 1041 Stephen Carr – – 113 pts

16th CZE 823 Radek DlouhA 1/2 – – 119 pts