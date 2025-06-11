RS Elite UK National Championship opens at Cowes

Russell Peters took ‘Riff Raff’ into an early lead with two race wins on the first day of the RS Elite 2025 National Championship at the Royal Thames Yacht Club (RTYC) Cowes.

In the first race he was followed home by Joseph Llewellyn in ‘Team Musto’ with Pete Copsey in ‘The Doctor’ taking third.

In the second race Tom Hewitson in ‘Soak Therapy’ took second with Ossie Stewart in ‘More T Vicar’ in third place.

Peters (1, 1) has a seven point lead ahead of Hewitson (7, 2) who is tied on nine points with Stewart (6, 3), Barry Parkin in Sapphire (5, 4), and Matt Abbiss in Disco Inferno (4, 5).

The championship returns to Cowes as part of the Royal Thames Yacht Club 250th Anniversary Regatta.

Rooster RS Elite 2025 UK National Championship

1st RS Elite 20 Riff Raff – Russell Peters 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd RS Elite 100 Soak Therapy – Tom Hewitson 7 2 – – 9 pts

3rd RS Elite 67 More T Vicar – Ossie Stewart 6 3 – – 9 pts

4th RS Elite 69 Sapphire – Barry Parkin & David Nicholls 5 4 – – 9 pts

5th RS Elite 61 Disco Inferno 3.2 – Matt Abbiss 4 5 – – 9 pts

6th RS Elite 46 The Doctor – Pete Copsey 3 7 – – 10 pts

7th RS Elite 76 Foudafafa – Adrian Williams 9 9 – – 18 pts

8th RS Elite 92 Urafiki – James Yearsley 8 12 – – 20 pts

9th RS Elite 15 Craic Addict – Nick Peters 10 10 – – 20 pts

10th RS Elite 65 Vagrant – Toby Strauss and Aidan Mitchell 16 6 – – 22 pts

11th RS Elite 7 Team Musto – Joseph Llewellyn 2 21 – – 23 pts

12th RS Elite 107 All the Gear – Neil Fulcher 11 13 – – 24 pts

13th RS Elite 66 Lazy Daisy – Tommy Darling 14 11 – – 25 pts

14th RS Elite 83 Blind Squirrel – Bill Blank 18 8 – – 26 pts

15th RS Elite 6 Lite Bloo – Ady Ward 12 15 – – 27 pts

16th RS Elite 44 Eclipse – Elliot Caldwell 15 14 – – 29 pts

17th RS Elite 13 Ellanore – Graham Dale-Jones 13 21 – – 34 pts

18th RS Elite 55 Wombat – Mark Holliday 17 17 – – 34 pts

19th RS Elite 93 Merlin – Simon Radford 19 16 – – 35 pts

20th RS Elite 84 Aurora – Nick Roberts & Fraser Elms 20 18 – – 38 pts

Full results available here . . .