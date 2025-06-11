470 Worlds – Xammer and Cardona of Spain lead after day 2

Jordi Xammer and Marta Cardona of Spain turned up the power, with a 2 and 1 to take the lead after day 2 of the 470 World Championship in Gdynia, Poland.

In a very tight leading group Xammer and Cardona take a one point lead ahead of Britain’s Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (4, 2) now second with 10 pts.

Italy’s Giacomo Ferrari and Alessandra Dubbini (5, 1) move into third tied on 11 pts with Theres Dahnke and Paco Melzer (-10, 4) of Germany.

Overnight leaders Matisse Pacaud and Lucie de Gennes (8, 3) of France drop to fifth with 13 pts.

Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris raised their game with a 1 and 5, to climb to eighth, with Haydn Sewell and Daniela Fusco-Usco (3, 18) slipping to 23rd.

2025 470 World Championship – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (49 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – -5 1 5 2 1 – – 9 pts

2nd GBR 9 Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR – – 2 2 -10 4 2 – – 10 pts

3rd ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 2 3 -12 5 1 – – 11 pts

4th GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Paco MELZER – – 3 2 2 -10 4 – – 11 pts

5th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 1 1 -10 8 3 – – 13 pts

6th GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – 1 4 -7 6 2 – – 13 pts

7th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Paula Amelie SCHÜTZE – – 8 UFD 1 1 5 – – 15 pts

8th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 4 -14 11 1 5 – – 21 pts

9th POL 11 A SKRZYPULEC-SZOTA and Szymon WIERZBICKI – – 4 -15 3 7 8 – – 22 pts

10th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR – – 6 8 -17 4 4 – – 22 pts

Full results available here . . .