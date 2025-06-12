5.5 Metre Worlds – Aspire snatches lead on day 2 in Sopot

Aspire (POL 17) of Przemysław Gacek, Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Kilian Weise has taken a 10-point lead at the 2025 5.5 Metre World Championship in Sopot, Poland.

After winning an eventful first race Aspire then placed second in the next, behind defending world champions. Ku-Ring-Gai III AUS (7, 1) of John Bacon, Edward Wright and Joost Houweling.

Overnight leader, Girls on Film GBR (12, 4) of Louise Morton, Charlie Cumbley and Sam Haines drops one place to second with last week’s Scandinavian Gold Cup winners, Marie-Françoise XXII SUI (6, 6) of Jürg Menzi, Jürgen Eiermann and Christof Wilke in third.



The Jean Genie GBR (14, 3) of Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey and Ruairidh Scott drops to 5th, and OTTO NOR (11, 8) of Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Lasse Berthelsen and Herve Cunningham 6th.

5.5 Metre 2025 World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (20 entries)

1st POL 17 Aspire – Przemek Gacek, Kilian Weise, Mateusz Kusznierewicz – – 11 pts

2nd GBR 41 Girls on Film – Louise Morton, Samuel Haines, Charlie Cumbley – – 21 pts

3rd SUI 233 Marie-Françoise XXII – Jürg Menzi, Jürgen Eiermann, Christof Wilke – – 21 pts

4th AUS 66 Ku-Ring-Gai III – John Bacon, Edward Wright, Joost Houweling – – 22 pts

5th GBR 43 The Jean Genie – Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey, Ruairidh Scott – – 24 pts

6th NOR 68 OTTO – Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Lasse Berthelsen, Herve Cunningham – – 26 pts

7th SUI 214 Caracole – Bernard Haissly, Nicolas Berthoud, Daniel Stampfli – – 27 pts

8th AUS 63 Beta Crucis Martin Cross, Bob Stoddard, Simon Reffold – – 33 pts

9th BAH 25 New Moon 3 – Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov – – 36 pts

10th Artemis Kristian Nergaard NOR Johan Barne Trond Solli-Saethe – – 36 pts

Full results available here . . .