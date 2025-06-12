470 Worlds – Bristow and Taylor tie for lead with Xammer and Cardona

As the 470 Worlds move into the Final race series, British crews topped the day’s results.

Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (1, 5, 5) are now tied for the lead with Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Marta Cardona, and Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris continued their upward progress, with the best performance of the day 3, 2, 2, to take fourth overall.

Splitting the Brits, and only one point off the joint leaders, are Germany’s Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort who dicarded a 13 in the first race to take back-to-back wins.

Matisse Pacaud and Lucie De Gennes of France scored steadily (6, 7, 3) to hold fifth with 29 pts, while Germany’s Theres Dahnke and Paco Melzer (5, -19, 16) slumped to sixth on 42 pts.

2025 470 World Championship – Leaders 8 races, 1 discard (49 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 3 4 -11 – – 21 pts

2nd GBR 9 Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR – – 1 5 5 – – 21 pts

3rd GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – -13 1 1 – – 22 pts

4th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 3 2 2 – – 28 pts

5th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 6 7 3 – – 29 pts

6th GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Paco MELZER – – 5 -19 16 – – 42 pts

7th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR – – 7 4 11 – – 44 pts

8th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 9 13 -15 – – 45 pts

9th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOAO – – -15 9 4 – – 49 pts

10th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Giulio CALABRO’ – – 10 12 7 – – 52 pts

Other gold fleet GBR

21st GBR 8 Haydn Sewell and Daniela Fusco-Usco – – 8 -22 18 – – 85 pts

Full results available here . . .