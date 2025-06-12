470 Worlds – Bristow and Taylor tie for lead with Xammer and Cardona

As the 470 Worlds move into the Final race series, British crews topped the day’s results.
Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (1, 5, 5) are now tied for the lead with Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Marta Cardona, and Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris continued their upward progress, with the best performance of the day 3, 2, 2, to take fourth overall.
Splitting the Brits, and only one point off the joint leaders, are Germany’s Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort who dicarded a 13 in the first race to take back-to-back wins.
Matisse Pacaud and Lucie De Gennes of France scored steadily (6, 7, 3) to hold fifth with 29 pts, while Germany’s Theres Dahnke and Paco Melzer (5, -19, 16) slumped to sixth on 42 pts.
2025 470 World Championship – Leaders 8 races, 1 discard (49 entries)
1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 3 4 -11 – – 21 pts
2nd GBR 9 Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR – – 1 5 5 – – 21 pts
3rd GER 11 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT – – -13 1 1 – – 22 pts
4th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 3 2 2 – – 28 pts
5th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 6 7 3 – – 29 pts
6th GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Paco MELZER – – 5 -19 16 – – 42 pts
7th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Saar TAMIR – – 7 4 11 – – 44 pts
8th ITA 3 Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 9 13 -15 – – 45 pts
9th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOAO – – -15 9 4 – – 49 pts
10th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Giulio CALABRO’ – – 10 12 7 – – 52 pts
Other gold fleet GBR
21st GBR 8 Haydn Sewell and Daniela Fusco-Usco – – 8 -22 18 – – 85 pts