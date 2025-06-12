RS Elite UK Nationals – Llewellyn moves into the lead on day 2

It’s tight, just one point between Joseph Llewellyn’s ‘Team Musto’ and Russell Peters ‘Riff Raff’ after five races.
Llewellyn took three race wins on day 2, and was able to discard an earlier UFD (21pts) to move ahead of Russell Peters in ‘Riff Raff’ with a 2, 2, and a 6pt discard.
Ossie Stewart in ‘More T Vicar’ keeps his third place with a 3 5 5 . . . tied with Barry Parkin in ‘Sapphire’ with a 5, 4, 3 on 16 pts.
‘All the Gear’ of Neil Fulcher was a big mover, a 3 and 2 with a 15 discard jumping them up into 8th.
Rooster RS Elite 2025 UK National Championship
1st RS Elite 7 Team Musto – Joseph Llewellyn 2 -21 1 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd RS Elite 20 Riff Raff – Russell Peters 1 1 2 2 -6 – – 6 pts
3rd RS Elite 67 More T Vicar – Ossie Stewart -6 3 3 5 5 – – 16 pts
4th RS Elite 69 Sapphire – Barry Parkin -5 4 5 4 3 – – 16 pts
5th RS Elite 100 Soak Therapy – Tom Hewitson 7 2 4 -13 9 – – 22 pts
6th RS Elite 61 Disco Inferno 3.2 – Matt Abbiss 4 5 -9 7 8 – – 24 pts
7th RS Elite 76 Foudafafa – Adrian Williams -9 9 8 6 4 – – 27 pts
8th RS Elite 107 All the Gear – Neil Fulcher 11 13 -15 3 2 – – 29 pts
9th RS Elite 15 Craic Addict – Nick Peters 10 10 6 9 -13 – – 35 pts
10th RS Elite 46 The Doctor – Pete Copsey 3 7 12 14 -15 – – 36 pts
11th RS Elite 66 Lazy Daisy – Tommy Darling -14 11 7 8 10 – – 36 pts
12th RS Elite 44 Eclipse – Elliot Caldwell -15 14 10 10 7 – – 41 pts
13th RS Elite 65 Vagrant – Toby Strauss 16 6 -17 12 12 – – 46 pts
14th RS Elite 83 Blind Squirrel – Bill Blank -18 8 11 11 17 – – 47 pts
15th RS Elite 92 Urafiki – James Yearsley 8 12 -16 16 11 – – 47 pts
16th RS Elite 6 Lite Bloo – Ady Ward 12 15 13 -18 14 – – 54 pts
17th RS Elite 84 Aurora – Nick Roberts -20 18 18 15 16 – – 67 pts
18th RS Elite 93 Merlin – Simon Radford 19 16 14 -21 21 – – 70 pts
19th RS Elite 55 Wombat – Mark Holliday 17 17 -19 17 19 – – 70 pts
20th RS Elite 13 Ellanore – Graham Dale-Jones 13 -21 21 19 18 – – 71 pts