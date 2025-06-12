Star Class Europeans – Enrico Chieffi and Nando Colaninno lead after day 2

Day two of the 2025 Star Class European Championship delivered another round of high-stakes, high-skill racing on the waters off Viareggio.

Italy’s Enrico Chieffi and Nando Colaninno (ITA) remain in first overall after posting a solid 2nd and 4th Thursday.

In second are Olympic silver medalist Tonči Stipanović and crew Tudor Bilic (CRO), who secured a tight second-place finish in Race 4. Moving into third overall are Portugal’s Renato Conde and Taavi Taverner, showing impressive form at this stage of the championship.

The highlight of the day for local fans came in Race 3, with a brilliant win by Giampiero Poggi and Davide Mugnaini, sailing under the burgee of Club Nautico Versilia. The Viareggio-based team took full advantage of their local knowledge and sharp tactical sailing to claim their first win of the series.

Race 4 belonged to Australia’s Paul McKenzie and Florian Faucheaux, who backed up their win with a third-place finish in the earlier race, making them the best performers of the day. Their consistent performance has vaulted them into fourth going into the final stretch of the regatta.

Best placed British pair are Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley in 21st overall.

Star 2025 Europeans – Leaders after 4 races (68 entries)

Full results available here . . .