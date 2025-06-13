The Jean Genie in pole position at 5.5 Metre World Championship in Sopot

Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey and Ruairidh Scott produced the best of the day on Thursday with a 2, 1, 1, to take a two-point lead into the final day at the 5.5 Metre World Championship.

This series is going right to the line with the Polish crew of Aspire . . . Przemysław Gacek, Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Kilian Weise posting a 2, 2, and discarding a 7th slip to second, just two points off Morton’s Jean Genie.

While John Bacon, Edward Wright and Joost Houweling in Ku-Ring-Gai III posted a steady 4, 4, 4 score to move into third place but eight points back from the leading pair.

Peter Morton commented, “It’s all on the last race or last races tomorrow. One thing for sure is that you can never write off Przemysław and Mateuez, they are a class act.”

The championship concludes Friday with a possible two races scheduled in slightly lighter winds. Aspire has the better discard – 7 compared with 14 – but it still remains very close.

The other race winner Thursday was Artemis, with Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne Trond and Solli-Sæther producing the second best performance of the day with a 1, 3, 2, to move up to fifth, one point shy of fourth placed Louise Morton, Samuel Haines and Charlie Cumbley in Girls on Film.

5.5 Metre 2025 World Championship – Leaders after 7 races (20 entries)

1st GBR 43 The Jean Genie – Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey, Ruairidh Scott – – 14 pts

2ndPOL 17 Aspire – Przemek Gacek, Kilian Weise, Mateusz Kusznierewicz – – 16 pts

3rd AUS 66 Ku-Ring-Gai III – John Bacon, Edward Wright, Joost Houweling – – 24 pts

4th GBR 41 Girls on Film – Louise Morton, Samuel Haines, Charlie Cumbley – – 30 pts

5th Artemis Kristian Nergaard NOR Johan Barne Trond Solli-Saethe – – 31 pts

6th SUI 233 Marie-Françoise XXII – Jürg Menzi, Jürgen Eiermann, Christof Wilke – – 34 pts

7th AUS 63 Beta Crucis Martin Cross, Bob Stoddard, Simon Reffold – – 40 pts

8th BAH 25 New Moon 3 – Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov – – 45 pts

9th NOR 68 OTTO – Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Lasse Berthelsen, Herve Cunningham – – 50 pts

10th SUI 214 Caracole – Bernard Haissly, Nicolas Berthoud, Daniel Stampfli – – 53 pts

Full results available here . . .