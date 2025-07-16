World Sailing Rankings update after 8 July 2025

Britain has just two No.1 ranked competitors: John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, and Emma Wilson in the women’s IQ Foil.

Recent victories at iQFoiL Worlds and on going at the Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam event should improve things.

New at a No.1 Ranking is Pavlos Contides CYP in the men’s ILCA7, and Chiara Benini Floriani ITA in the women’s ILCA6.

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 8 July 2025:

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1)

2nd ITA – Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (2)

470 Mixed:

1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona

GBR 7th – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (7)

GBR 15th – Vita Heathcote and William Heathcote ( 15)

GBR 17th – Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (17)

49er Men:

1st POL – Dominik Buksak and Adam Glogowski (1)

GBR 9th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (9)

GBR 15th – Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (14)

49erFX Women:

1st ITA – Jana Germani and Bianca Caruso (1)

GBR 5th – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (5)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st CYP – Pavlos Kontides

GBR 6th – Michael Beckett (18)

GBR 18th – Finley Dickinson (19)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st ITL – Chiara Benini Floriani

GBR 5th– Matilda Nicholls (4)

GBR 9th – Daisy Collingridge (14)

GBR 29th – Hannah Snellgrove (28)

GBR 31th – Molly Sacker (30)

IQ Foil Men:

1st AUS – Grea Morris (1)

GBR 12th – Andy Brown (12)

GBR 13th – Mathew Barton (13)

IQ Foil Women:

1st GBR – Emma Wilson (1)

2nd CHN – Zheng Yan (2)

GBR 22nd – Islay Watson (21)

Formula Kite Men:

1st SGP – Maximilian Maeder (1)

GBR 24th – Sam Dickinson (18)

GBR 27th – Conner Bainbridge (29)

GBR 33rd – Mattia Maini (23)

Formula Kite Women:

1st FRA – Lauriane Nolot (1)

2nd GBR – Eleanor Aldridge (2)

GBR 4th – Lily Young (4)

GBR 26th – Katie Dabson (26)

GBR 27th – Madeleine Anderson (27)

GBR 41st – Ella Geiger (34)

The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately nine times a year, depending on the calendar of events.

Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.

Full Rankings available here . . .