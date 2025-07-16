4 Medals – 1 Gold, 3 Silver – for GBR at Olympic Sailing Grand Slam for starters

At the completion of the first stage of Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam, British Team competitors won a Gold and 3 Silver.

Micky Beckett won Gold in the men’s ILCA 7, with silver for Elliot Hansen.

Hannah Snellgrove won silver in the women’s ILCA 6

Connor Bainbridge won silver in the men’s Formula Kite

The first event results for the 470, Formula Kite and ILCA dinghy classes were decided on total fleet racing, IE no medal racing.

After a lay day the Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX skiffs will race from Thu 17 to Sun 20 July.

ILCA 6 Women – Final Leaders after 10 races (36 entries)

Gold IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 35 pts

Silver GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – –36 pts

Bronze POL Agata BARWIŃSKA – – 58 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Final Leaders after 10 races (52 entries)

Gold GBR Michael BECKETT – – 28 pts

Silver GBR Elliot HANSON – – 31 pts

Bronze NZL George GAUTREY – – 43 pts

Formula Kite Men – Final Leaders after 14 races (29 entries)

Gold SLO Toni VODISEK – – 12 pts

Silver GBR Connor BAINBRIDGE – – 48 pts

Bronze CZE Vojtech KOSKA – – 50 pts

Formula Kite Women – Final Leaders after 14 races (19 entries)

Gold NED Jessie KAMPMAN – – 15 pts

Silver CHN Si WANG – – 40 pts

Bronze CHN Wan LI – – 47 pts

Best GBR:

6th GBR Lily YOUNG – – 76 pts

7th GBR Ellie ALDRIDGE – – 79 pts

Mixed 470 – Final Leaders after 11 entries (56 entries)

Gold USA Justin Callahan and Lara Dallman-Weiss – – 10 pts

Silver USA Nikole Barnes and Ryan Squires – – 16 pts

Bronze USA Neil Marcellini and Naomi Lowenthal – – 25 pts

No GBR entry

Full results available here . . .