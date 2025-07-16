4 Medals – 1 Gold, 3 Silver – for GBR at Olympic Sailing Grand Slam for starters

At the completion of the first stage of Long Beach Olympic Sailing Grand Slam, British Team competitors won a Gold and 3 Silver.
Micky Beckett won Gold in the men’s ILCA 7, with silver for Elliot Hansen.
Hannah Snellgrove won silver in the women’s ILCA 6
Connor Bainbridge won silver in the men’s Formula Kite
The first event results for the 470, Formula Kite and ILCA dinghy classes were decided on total fleet racing, IE no medal racing.
After a lay day the Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX skiffs will race from Thu 17 to Sun 20 July.
ILCA 6 Women – Final Leaders after 10 races (36 entries)
Gold IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 35 pts
Silver GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – –36 pts
Bronze POL Agata BARWIŃSKA – – 58 pts
ILCA 7 Men – Final Leaders after 10 races (52 entries)
Gold GBR Michael BECKETT – – 28 pts
Silver GBR Elliot HANSON – – 31 pts
Bronze NZL George GAUTREY – – 43 pts
Formula Kite Men – Final Leaders after 14 races (29 entries)
Gold SLO Toni VODISEK – – 12 pts
Silver GBR Connor BAINBRIDGE – – 48 pts
Bronze CZE Vojtech KOSKA – – 50 pts
Formula Kite Women – Final Leaders after 14 races (19 entries)
Gold NED Jessie KAMPMAN – – 15 pts
Silver CHN Si WANG – – 40 pts
Bronze CHN Wan LI – – 47 pts
Best GBR:
6th GBR Lily YOUNG – – 76 pts
7th GBR Ellie ALDRIDGE – – 79 pts
Mixed 470 – Final Leaders after 11 entries (56 entries)
Gold USA Justin Callahan and Lara Dallman-Weiss – – 10 pts
Silver USA Nikole Barnes and Ryan Squires – – 16 pts
Bronze USA Neil Marcellini and Naomi Lowenthal – – 25 pts
No GBR entry