Mussanah Open Championship – Day 4 Results

Unpredictable winds on the fourth day of competition at the Mussanah Open Championships posed a new challenge to competitors across all classes.

In the 49er class, the Indian pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar retain top spot with the Chinese pairing of Hong Wei and Chao Xiang moving into second.

The top two in the 49er FX class switched places yesterday and switched back today. China’s Ye Jin and Chen Shasha return to the top with the team of Molly Highfield and Sandy Wing Chi Choi from Hong Kong in second.

In the Laser class, Ryan Lo Jun Han took top spot today with a second place and first place, repeating his form from yesterday. India’s Vishnu Saravanan gained a place from yesterday to finish the day in second.

Nethra Kumaman of India retained her position at the top of the Radial leaderboard, as she and her teammates once more hold three of the top four places.

In the RS:X men’s class, Thai windsurfer Natthapong Phonoppharat continues to lead from Filipino duo Yancy Kaibigan and Geylord Coveta.

In the women’s RS:X class, Amanda Ng Ling Kai from Singapore has overtaken Charizanne Napa of the Philippines after winning both races.

49er Men – Leaders after 12 races (14 entries)

1st IND 316 Ganapathy KC and Varun Thakkar 7 5 4 – – 42 pts

2nd CHN 251 Hong Wei and Chao Xiang 6 1 8 – – 51 pts

3rd RSA 470 Benjamin Talbot Daniel and Alex Burger 4 -12 11 – – 57 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 12 races (7 entries)

CHN 619 Chen Shasha and Ye Jin 1 1 2 – – 20 pts

HKG 852 Molly Highfield and Sandy Wing Chi Choi -5 5 1 – – 25 pts

THA 286 Kamonchanok Klahan and Nichapa Waiwai 2 2 7.0 UFD – – 33 pts

Laser Radial Women – Leaders after 8 races (12 entries)

1st IND 217554 Nethra Kumanan 3 5 – – 15 pts

2nd NED 220808 Emma Savelon 2 3 – – 17 pts

3rd IND 210440 Harshita Tomar 1 1 – – 30 pts

Laser Men – Leaders after 8 races (20 entries)

1st SGP 218246 Ryan Lo Jun Han 2 1 – – 15 pts

2nd IND 208191 Vishnu Saravanan 3 4 – – 29 pts

3rd THA 217427 Keerati Bualong 6 6 – – 31 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 10 races (13 entries)

1st THA6 Natthapong Phonoppharat 1 1 -4 – – 12 pts

2nd PHI 420 Yancy Kaibigan 2 5 5 – – 27 pts

3rd PHI 4 Geylord Coveta 9 2 1 – – 40 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 10 races (3 entries)

1st SGP 1 Amanda Ng Ling Kai 1 1 1 – – 13 pts

2nd PHI16 Charizanne Napa -3 2 3 – – 14 pts

3rd IND 15 Ishwariya Ganesh 2 3 2 – – 25 pts

Full results available here . . .

